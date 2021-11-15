ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learning Support Assistant - Part-time

 5 days ago
Pay: KR3

Start Date: 5th January 2022

Hamstreet Primary Academy wishes to appoint an experienced Learning Support Assistant for 30 hours per week to join our dedicated and highly effective team. The post will include some one-to-one support and whole class/group support.

At Hamstreet our vision is to develop a first class learning environment where everyone strives to be the best that they can be. We aim to develop thoughtful and responsible young people with high self-esteem and with the motivation, skills and knowledge to succeed in life. The successful candidate will support whole class learning, small groups and occasionally on a 1-1 basis with children with specific learning needs.

The successful candidate will be expected to deliver individualised programmes that bring learning to life for pupils at the stage they are working at. Some recording of progress will also be required and you will be expected to engage with parents on a regular basis. The successful candidate will be prepared to work across the school. Experience of working with children in either KS1 or KS2 or with pupils with additional needs would be an advantage.

The successful applicant ideally would have an NVQ level 2 for Teaching Assistants / Learning Support.

Hamstreet Primary Academy operates a safe recruitment policy and any appointment will be subject to a successful DBS.

Closing Date: 23/11/2021 at 12:00

Interviews: 25th November 2021

Information about the school

Hamstreet Primary Academy is part of ACE Learning Multi Academy Trust.

Hamstreet Primary is based in the heart of Hamstreet Village. It has 300 children on roll. Hamstreet has two Forest School Leaders and a beautiful woodland area adjacent to the school which is used for Forest School Activities. It has an outdoor swimming pool, a fully stocked library and an up to date ICT suite. Children are given the opportunity to take part in residential trips in Year 5 and Year 6.

At ACE Learning we support our local communities in the education of children to develop respect for themselves, each other, their families, and the environment. Our vision is to offer a rich, broad and balanced curriculum which provides pupils with a first class, exciting and creative experience. We will develop thoughtful and responsible young people with high self-esteem and with the motivation, skills and knowledge to succeed in life.

We aim to provide a safe, caring, supportive and stimulating environment with high quality teaching to achieve….

  • A high level of literacy and numeracy;
  • Independent young people who are confident, flexible and able to
  • cooperate with others;
  • A high level computing and technological competence.
  • Imagination and creative expression through a wide range of media;
  • Conscientious young citizens who are tolerant and respect others’ values;
  • Effective links between the school, the home and the community;
  • Equality of opportunity for all;
  • Celebration and humour – we feel good about ourselves!

We want ACE Academy to be the best place for the children who come to learn; where they are supported by adults who are positive and show a love for learning; where we dare to be bold and different!

All who work at the academy believe that it is vital that we are all responsible for improving the basic skills of all children and we are here to support the raising of standards for everyone.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

