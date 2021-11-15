1:1 Learning Mentor
Name of Head Teacher Miss Enid Lewis
Salary: Grade/scale point and Inc Scale 2, point 3 £18,562 + L.W. £1,978
Hours 25 hrs per week – (pro-rata, term time only) 1 Year Contract
We are looking to appoint an experienced Learning Mentor to join the school to help with 1 to 1 or group support for pupils. We require someone with curricular experience who understands learning barriers, intervention and behavioural issues. The confidence and ability to work flexibly and contribute to teaching and learning is essential, as is the willingness to cater for all aspects of physical, social and emotional needs.
Your School:
This is a great opportunity to join our popular and well established school. If you are a team player with high expectations of our pupils and of yourself, enthusiasm, commitment and energy, then please contact us.
The Post:
- A modern, stimulating and welcoming environment
- Colleagues who are friendly, supportive and work co-operatively
- Children who are excited about learning
- Parent who are supportive of the work the school does
- Excellent professional development
The Person:
- You will have the ability to liaise with teaching staff to provide particular support to targeted pupils to raise achievement and attendance, and help them to overcome barriers to learning
- Provide input to the identification of needs, assessing those pupils needing extra support and the development of individual action plans for targeted pupils
- Work on a one to one basis or in small groups with targeted pupils who are underperforming in their subjects to implement and manage an action plan
- Provide extra support to pupils through knowledge of a range of activities and opportunities available to them
- Implement, monitor and evaluate agreed learning/teaching programmes, adjusting activities according to pupils needs
- Provide objective and accurate feedback and reports on the pupils’ achievements, progress and other matters
- Supervise pupils on visits, trips and out of school activities
Closing Date: Friday 3 December 2021
Interview Date: W/c 6 December 2021
Start Date: January 2022
How to apply:
Please refer to the Vacancies page in the About Us tab of the school’s website via the button below for an application pack.
Brent Schools are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Successful applicants will be required to undergo a DBS check.
