1:1 Learning Mentor

Name of Head Teacher Miss Enid Lewis

Salary: Grade/scale point and Inc Scale 2, point 3 £18,562 + L.W. £1,978

Hours 25 hrs per week – (pro-rata, term time only) 1 Year Contract

We are looking to appoint an experienced Learning Mentor to join the school to help with 1 to 1 or group support for pupils. We require someone with curricular experience who understands learning barriers, intervention and behavioural issues. The confidence and ability to work flexibly and contribute to teaching and learning is essential, as is the willingness to cater for all aspects of physical, social and emotional needs.

Your School:

This is a great opportunity to join our popular and well established school. If you are a team player with high expectations of our pupils and of yourself, enthusiasm, commitment and energy, then please contact us.

The Post:

A modern, stimulating and welcoming environment

Colleagues who are friendly, supportive and work co-operatively

Children who are excited about learning

Parent who are supportive of the work the school does

Excellent professional development

The Person:

You will have the ability to liaise with teaching staff to provide particular support to targeted pupils to raise achievement and attendance, and help them to overcome barriers to learning

Provide input to the identification of needs, assessing those pupils needing extra support and the development of individual action plans for targeted pupils

Work on a one to one basis or in small groups with targeted pupils who are underperforming in their subjects to implement and manage an action plan

Provide extra support to pupils through knowledge of a range of activities and opportunities available to them

Implement, monitor and evaluate agreed learning/teaching programmes, adjusting activities according to pupils needs

Provide objective and accurate feedback and reports on the pupils’ achievements, progress and other matters

Supervise pupils on visits, trips and out of school activities

Closing Date: Friday 3 December 2021

Interview Date: W/c 6 December 2021

Start Date: January 2022

How to apply:

Please refer to the Vacancies page in the About Us tab of the school’s website via the button below for an application pack.

Brent Schools are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Successful applicants will be required to undergo a DBS check.