Headteacher: Mrs Dawn Titus

Salary: Scale 2 Scale Point 3 - 4 £18,562 - £18,933 Plus London Weighting £1,978 Paid Pro-Rata (Actual salary £13,820)

Hours: 27.5 hours per week

Your School:

We are looking for an experienced and enthusiastic Catering Assistant to assist with providing a personal and customer focused service to the children.

The Post:

We can offer you the opportunity to be part of an enthusiastic team who are committed to enhancing the learning experience for all children.

The school is committed to safeguarding children and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.

The Person:

The successful candidate for this role will have:

Experience of working in a food service environment, including food preparation.

Ability to use own initiative, and contribute to the team effort.

Ability to work independently in a calm, mature and professional manner.

Good customer service skills.

Good communication skills – written and oral.

As a Catering Assistant you will be responsible for:

Assisting with the preparation and serving of meals to children.

Ensuring that the kitchen and service areas are clean and tidy.

Assisting with accepting deliveries and managing stock control.

Ensuring that Food Safety and Health Safety regulations are followed.

Completing any administration as required including food temperatures, waste and cleaning schedules.

How to apply:

To apply for this post please complete the Support Staff Application Form, Recruitment Monitoring Form, Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 - Disclosure Form and Consent to obtain references all of which are available to download directly from our school website via the button below and email to admin@stjo.brent.sch.uk. You may also contact the school on 020 8965 5651 for an application pack.

Closing Date: Open until vacancy filled

Interview Date: To be arranged

Start date: REQUIRED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

Brent Schools are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Successful applicants will be required to undergo a DBS check.