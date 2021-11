Adena Springs, home to one of Central Kentucky’s largest Thoroughbred breeding operations, is on the market again. The 2,300-acre farm just outside of Paris is owned by Frank Stronach, who put the property on the market in 2017 for $80 million. But the Canadian auto parts magnate and racetrack owner became embroiled in a legal battle with his daughter Belinda Stronach over control of various aspects of the Stronach operation.

