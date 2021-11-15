Get started with anomaly detection

Space information networks is network systems that can receive, transmit, and process spatial information lively. It uses satellites, stratosphere airships, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and other platforms as the carrier. It supports high-dynamic, real-time broadband transmission of earth observations and ultra-long-distance, long-delay reliable transmission of deep space exploration. The deeper the network integration, the higher the system's security concerns and the more likely SINs will be controlled and destroyed in terms of cybersecurity. How to integrate new IT technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and blockchain to diverse application scenarios of SINs while maintaining SIN cybersecurity will be a long-term critical technical issue. This study is a review of the security issues for space information networks. First, this paper examines space information networks' security issues and figures out the relationship between the main security threats, services, and mechanisms. Then, this article selects secure routing and anomaly detection from many security technologies to conduct a detailed overview from two perspectives of traditional methods and artificial intelligence. Subsequently, this paper investigates anomaly detection schemes for spatial information networks and proposes a deep learning-based anomaly detection scheme. Finally, we suggest the potential research directions and opening problems of space information network security. Overall, this paper aims to give readers an overview of the newly emerging technologies in space information networks' security issues and provide inspiration for future exploration.

