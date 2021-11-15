ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Michael Brierley death: Two further arrests in house murder investigation

Cover picture for the articleA teenager and a man have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who was found dead in his home. Michael Brierley, 48, was found fatally injured in Berkeley Close, Nelson, on...

wevv.com

Six Arrested in Connection to Death of Child in Evansville

Six people have now been arrested in connection to the death of a child in Evansville, Indiana. It all started on Wednesday morning when officers were called to a home on E. Michigan Street about a child not breathing. L to R: Brandon Opperman, Makaylee Opperman, Amber Opperman - (Vanderburgh...
EVANSVILLE, IN
St Paul
The Independent

Wayne Chapman death: Notorious child rapist who had up to 100 victims dies

Serial child rapist Wayne Chapman is dead, his lawyer says.According to attorney Eric Tennen, Chapman died of natural causes on Wednesday night at a Connecticut nursing facility. He was 73 years old.In 1977, Mr Chapman was convicted of raping two boys in Lawrence, Massachussetts – but those were not his only victims. A court found that Chapman had raped at least 50 children, and Chapman himself told police the number was closer to 100.Chapman was also the only suspect in the 1976 disappearance of a 10-year-old Lawrence boy named Andy Puglisi, although he was never charged.For his convicted crimes,...
WAPT

Two Jackson murder suspects arrested out of state

JACKSON, Miss. — Two Jackson murder suspects were captured out of state this week. Officers went to California this week to pick up and transport Rayshaun Mack back to Mississippi. Mack is accused in the August killing of Candace Proctor, 33. Proctor was found dead, lying in the street on...
JACKSON, MS
WTRF- 7News

Two teenagers, 12 and 13, arrested in murder of 14-year-old in Ohio

Authorities say two juveniles are in custody in the shooting death of another teenager outside a store in a Cleveland suburb. Maple Heights police found Sha’shawn Anderson, 14, of Cleveland, when they responded to reports of shots fired shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. The teen had been shot in the lower back and was pronounced […]
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Death of teenager knifed in heart by friend was not accidental or unlawful, coroner rules

The death of a teenager who died after being stabbed in the heart by a friend was not an unlawful killing or accidental, a coroner has concluded.Yousef Makki, 17, was stabbed to death with a flick knife by Joshua Molnar following a row in the upmarket village of Hale Barns, in Cheshire, on the evening of 2 March 2019.Molnar, from a wealthy Cheshire family, claimed self-defence and told a jury knives were produced after the pair argued and there was a “coming together”.He was cleared of murder and manslaughter following a trial at Manchester Crown Court but jailed for 16...
The Independent

Horrifying video shows intruder breaking into house as mother and baby hid in bathroom

Horrifying surveillance footage shows the moment an intruder smashed his way into a house in Lake County, Tennessee, as a terrified mother and her baby hid inside.Keane Winchester, 26, says she and her two-year-old son, Memphis, were relaxing in their living room on 14 October when they heard some strange noises.“I heard a very loud bang, and it just wasn’t a normal bang,” Ms Winchester told WBBJ. “And then all of a sudden he started screaming, ‘Help, help!’”As the surveillance video shows, Ms Winchester was hearing the sounds of a man punching and ramming her window, groaning and screaming,...
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict - live: Armed man arrested outside court as MSNBC denies photographing jury

The third day of deliberation in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial ended without a verdict on Thursday, as jurors were sent home following more than 24 hours of deliberation across three days this week. Jurors will reconvene at 9am CT on Friday.Earlier on Thursday, Judge Bruce Schroeder barred MSNBC from covering the trial inside the courthouse for the remainder of the trial, after a freelancer journalist was stopped by the Kenosha Police Department for allegedly running a traffic signal behind a bus used to transport jurors to the courthouse. Police said they believed the man tried to photograph the bus.NBC News...
The Independent

Boy who stabbed friend more than 70 times was thrown out of primary school for knife threat

A teenage boy who stabbed his friend more than 70 times and tried to behead him had been reportedly expelled from school at the age of 10 after threatening a girl with a knife.Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was convicted of murdering Roberts Buncis on 12 December last year, two days before the victim’s 13th birthday.It has since emerged that he was expelled after he had taken a knife into St Nicholas Primary School in Boston, Lincolnshire, and threatened a girl with it.A mother who used to take Roberts to school with her children told The Sun: “It’s not his first incident...
Daily Mail

Met Police say sorry to mother of two sisters murdered in a London park for 'unacceptable' investigation – but she tells the force: 'The time for apologies has long gone'

The Metropolitan Police will apologise to the family of two murdered sisters for its response when they were reported missing which was 'below the standard that it should have been'. Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were brutally stabbed to death by a teenage Satanist in Fryent Country Park...
CBS DFW

15-Year-Old Arrested, Charged With Capital Murder After Deadly Shooting At Mesquite Business

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was shot and killed at a business in Mesquite on November 17, now a teenager is in custody charged with the crime. According to police, it was around 2:00 p.m. when after receiving a shots fired call officers were sent to the 1800 block of North Galloway Avenue. Once there police found an adult male — whose name has not been released — suffering from several gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, but later died as a result of his injuries. After some investigation, police say they identified and arrested a 15-year-old boy. The name of the teenaged suspect will not be released because of his age. Officials say the investigation into the case continues and are encouraging anyone who has any information about the crime to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator M. Heidelberg at 972-216-6290.
MESQUITE, TX

