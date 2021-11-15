Inner Circle News

The City of Corona would like to inform the community of upcoming holiday closures.

THANKSGIVING SPECIAL HOURS AND CLOSURES

THANKSGIVING SPECIAL HOURS

The Corona Public Library will close at 6 PM on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

THANKSGIVING CLOSURES

Corona City Hall, Animal Shelter, Library, Senior Center and the Circle City Center will be closed on the following dates:

Thursday, November 25, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021

CHRISTMAS/NEW YEAR HOLIDAY CLOSURES

Corona City Hall, Animal Shelter, Library, Senior Center and the Circle City Center will be closed on the following dates:

Thursday, December 23, 2021

Friday, December 24, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021

ADDITIONAL CORONA PUBLIC LIBRARY CLOSURES

Saturday, December 25, 2021

Saturday, January 1, 2022

CIRCLE CITY CENTER AND CORONA SENIOR CENTER EXTENDED CLOSURE

Monday, December 20, 2021 through Wednesday, January 1, 2022

Please note: The Circle City Center will be in use for reservations and contract classes only.

PLEASE NOTE: There will be no trash service on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day. Trash and recycling services will be delayed by one day. Visit Waste Management's webpage for more details.