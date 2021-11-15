Inner Circle News
The City of Corona would like to inform the community of upcoming holiday closures.
THANKSGIVING SPECIAL HOURS AND CLOSURES
THANKSGIVING SPECIAL HOURS
The Corona Public Library will close at 6 PM on Wednesday, November 24, 2021
THANKSGIVING CLOSURES
Corona City Hall, Animal Shelter, Library, Senior Center and the Circle City Center will be closed on the following dates:
Thursday, November 25, 2021
Friday, November 26, 2021
CHRISTMAS/NEW YEAR HOLIDAY CLOSURES
Corona City Hall, Animal Shelter, Library, Senior Center and the Circle City Center will be closed on the following dates:
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Friday, December 24, 2021
Thursday, December 30, 2021
Friday, December 31, 2021
ADDITIONAL CORONA PUBLIC LIBRARY CLOSURES
Saturday, December 25, 2021
Saturday, January 1, 2022
CIRCLE CITY CENTER AND CORONA SENIOR CENTER EXTENDED CLOSURE
Monday, December 20, 2021 through Wednesday, January 1, 2022
Please note: The Circle City Center will be in use for reservations and contract classes only.
PLEASE NOTE: There will be no trash service on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day. Trash and recycling services will be delayed by one day. Visit Waste Management's webpage for more details.
Comments / 0