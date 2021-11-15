ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic Recovery Slower In Asia-Pacific, AAPA Says

Aviation Week
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile there has been some progress toward reopening borders by certain Asia-Pacific countries, the region overall continues to lag other parts of the world, according...

aviationweek.com

Comments / 0

Aviation Week

Slovenia Buying C-27J Through Italian Government Deal

Slovenia has ordered a single Leonardo C-27J Spartan turboprop airlifter to bolster its air transport capability. The €72 million ($82 million) contract with the Italian government covers the cost of the aircraft—€48 million—and additional modules to support the carriage of cargo and passengers as... Subscription Required. Slovenia Buying C-27J Through...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

RAF Steps Up SAF Usage

LONDON—The UK’s Royal Air Force has conducted a series of flights with sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) as part of initial trials to try to reduce its carbon footprint. On Nov. 2 an RAF pilot flew an Ikarus C42 microlight aircraft from Kemble, England, powered by a Zero SynAvGas UL91, a fuel...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Bizav Industry Shows Growth, ‘Perseverance’ In 3Q 2021

Business and general aviation deliveries rose in the third quarter of 2021 to 640, up from 634 a year ago and higher than 2019 third-quarter deliveries of 604 aircraft, according to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA). By category, business jet and piston aircraft deliveries... Subscription Required. Bizav Industry Shows...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Boeing Forecasts Robust Demand Recovery In Oceania Region

AUCKLAND—Boeing predicts that international and domestic travel will bounce back quickly in the Oceania region as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, and the manufacturer expects a strong demand for fleet replacement in the region in the longer term. Domestic traffic in Oceania was close to the global... Subscription Required. Boeing Forecasts...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Shipping Giant CMA CGM Group Signs For Four A350F Freighters

Continuing the trend of major maritime shippers embracing air freight diversification, CMA CGM Group has signed an MOU with Airbus for four A350Fs. Marseilles-headquartered CMA CGM launched its air freight division CMA CGM Air Cargo in February 2021. The division currently operates four A330-200Fs... Subscription Required. Shipping Giant CMA CGM...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Cargo party keeps rocking for Asia-Pacific airlines

Cargo has proven a key lifeline to major airlines in the Asia-Pacific, with several carriers reporting record cargo performances amid continued weakness in passenger markets. Airlines attribute strong air cargo demand to supply chain challenges in the region, and also to North America’s voracious appetite for automotive parts and electronics.
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Daily Memo: Rising Costs Could Delay Return To Profitability For U.S. Carriers

Airlines in the U.S. are seeing inflation shave away at their operating margins, mainly driven by higher prices for labor and fuel. Those soaring costs could mean U.S. carriers’ return to profitability following the COVID-19 pandemic will take longer than initially expected. The main driver of... Subscription Required. Daily Memo:...
BUSINESS
Aviation Week

Startup Flypop Redeploys First A330 For Cargo Ops

LONDON—With UK-India startup flypop’s launch date still uncertain, the carrier has redeployed its first Airbus A330-300 for cargo operations in partnership with Portuguese wet-lease operator Hi Fly. London Stansted-based flypop originally planned to launch in the fourth quarter of 2016, flying... Subscription Required. Startup Flypop Redeploys First A330 For Cargo...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Lufthansa CEO: More Solutions Needed For Carbon Neutrality Goals

The Lufthansa Group has proactively acquired $250 million worth of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), but CEO Carsten Spohr said many more technology, infrastructure and compensation solutions are needed to achieve a carbon-neutral balance by 2050. Lufthansa Group described it as “the largest pure... Subscription Required. Lufthansa CEO: More Solutions Needed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Ryanair To Go Ahead With London Stock Exchange Delisting

Irish LCC Ryanair has confirmed that it will delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Dec. 20, a move prompted by lower trading volumes following the UK’s exit from the EU (Brexit). Ryanair’s shares will still be traded on Euronext Dublin. The Irish LCC first informed the market that it was...
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

Rolls-Royce Claims Electric-Powered World Speed Record

LONDON—Rolls-Royce claims it has broken the world speed record for an electric-powered aircraft—555.9 kph (345.4 mph)—with its £6 million ($8.1 million) Spirit of Innovation. The aero-engine manufacturer said it has submitted data from a Nov. 16 flight at Boscombe Down, England, to the Federation... Subscription Required. Rolls-Royce Claims Electric-Powered World...
ECONOMY
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

Airshare Increases Pilot Pay, Benefits

Airshare, a fractional ownership provider based in Lenexa, Kansas, is increasing its base pay for pilots and offering first-year captains the opportunity to earn up to $150,000, the company says. It is also providing pilots flying for its fractional ownership programs the ability to receive... Subscription Required. Airshare Increases Pilot...
LENEXA, KS
Aviation Week

Aerosud Partners On Samad VTOL Cargo UAV

South African aerostructures manufacturer Aerosud aviation has signed a memorandum of understanding with UK startup Samad Aerospace for the development and manufacture of the Starling Cargo unmanned aircraft. The ducted-fan vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) aircraft is designed to carry up to 60... Subscription Required. Aerosud Partners On Samad VTOL Cargo UAV is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Poland To Buy MBDA’s CAMM For Air Defense System

Poland has selected MBDA’s Common Anti-air Modular Missile (CAMM) as the basis for its Narew short-range air defense system requirement. The selection of CAMM for Narew emerged as UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace visited his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Błaszczak, on Nov. 18. Polish officials said... Subscription Required. Poland To Buy...
POLITICS
Aviation Week

Singapore, Airbus To Collaborate On Hydrogen Application Studies

SINGAPORE—In preparation for future sustainable aviation power requirements, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Airbus plan to work together to study the demand, production and application of such technologies. Among the first priorities is research on infrastructure to support... Subscription Required. Singapore, Airbus To Collaborate On Hydrogen Application...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Copa Opts To Speed Up 737 MAX Deliveries

Copa Airlines has struck an agreement with Boeing to accelerate deliveries of 12 737 MAX-9 aircraft. The single-aisle jets were originally scheduled for delivery in 2025, but the Panama-based airline now will receive two of the narrowbodies in 2022, and the remaining 10 aircraft will be delivered... Subscription Required. Copa...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

United Airlines To Restart Singapore Flights

One of the farthest routes in United Airlines’ network will return in January with the restart of flights between San Francisco (SFO) and Singapore Changi (SIN). The service will resume on Jan. 5, 2022, operating four times per week using Boeing 787-9 aircraft. The nonstop route has been suspended... Subscription...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Aviation Week

Brussels Airlines Unveils New Logo, Livery

Lufthansa Group carrier Brussels Airlines has rebranded to mark the end of its restructuring and reinforce its positioning as a customer-friendly airline. “Many colleagues have worked really passionately on this project, but financially, the investment is as small as possible, because our focus has... Subscription Required. Brussels Airlines Unveils New...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

