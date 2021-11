Confidence in Long-Term Viability of Brand is Top-Rated Attribute among Life Insurance Shoppers, Creating Challenges for Upstarts and New Brands. The combination of a lingering pandemic and a new federal tax code change that makes it possible for policyholders to build more cash value in their plans has driven a surge in consumer interest in life insurance policies. According to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Life Insurance New Business Study,℠ released , insurer brand perception—specifically the impression of long-term viability of the insurer—is the No. 1 attribute influencing life insurance shoppers to choose one brand over another.

