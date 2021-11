Wedding bells may soon be peeling out for Norway's Telenor and Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group. And if they do, the resulting telco could nab 52% of the market in the country of 70 million. Sigve Brekke's Telenor, which has been involved in Thailand for two decades, is parent to the country's second largest operator, Dtac, and Charoen Pokphand owns third-place True.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO