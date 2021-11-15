COMMENTARY: 'Little dogs' found their way in surprising season at Fort White

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday is the last day to watch talented four-legged friends show off their tricks. Come to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for the Old Fort Cluster Dog Show: an award-winning, all-breed show with obedience and multiple specialty shows. Presented by the Northeastern Indiana Kennel...
Summertime brings out miniature baseball players, sliding in the dust, chasing errant balls and constantly adjusting caps. It is the season for kids to be out in the sun, working on eye-hand coordination and, most importantly, dugout chants. A game with so much time spent standing around requires clever chants to keep young minds occupied.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive coordinator Clayton White didn’t know it until Wednesday, but he and ‘Little Chomp’ have a mutual friend. Then again, White didn’t even know who the heck ‘Little Chomp’ was until his weekly gathering with members of the media. That's because Jabari Ellis has yet to introduce White to the new friend he picked up during the 40-17 win over Florida.
Columbia split its two matches at the Bobcat Invitational on Saturday, shutting out Suwannee 5-0 and losing to Buchholz 8-1. The Tigers (3-1) beat the Bulldogs thanks to two goals apiece by Skyler Ziegaus and Carla Medina, as well as another by Olivia Kelly. Mia Brasel, Kyndall Norris and Ziegaus all had an assist in the win.
UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED BOTH DOGS ARE SAFELY BACK HOME. Street or Road Where Pet Lost Warrior Woods Rd. Additional Comments They will be together. Timmy is very shy, so please do not try to catch him. He will stay close to Nellie. She is very friendly and will go to anyone.
Comments / 0