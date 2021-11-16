Canton, Mississippi Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America

Small towns make great vacation destinations. Luckily, we’ve got lots of small towns in Mississippi. Even luckier, Mississippi’s very own Canton is being called one of the best small town vacations in America!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Several months back, Canton, Mississippi landed a spot on Esquire’s list, Charming American Towns You Haven't Heard of But Should Visit ASAP .

Though small (Canton has around 13,000 residents), the town is brimming with things to do and sites to see, which is why the Canton Convention and Visitors Bureau is a great place to start your visit.

Of course, you can always explore Canton on your own. Pretty easy to navigate, a majority of the town’s best sites are located near the historic Courthouse Square.

As you meander through Canton’s Courthouse Square, you’ll find a bevy of boutiques and restaurants.

Canton has more to offer than shopping and dining, though. It’s also got tons of history, which you can learn all about at the town’s museums.

Not only does the Mississippi Freedom Trail run through Canton, but the town is also home to a great civil rights museum, the Canton Freedom House.

And no Canton vacation would be complete without a visit to the Canton Movie Museums, which house sets and props from well-known movies, like A Time To Kill and My Dog Skip .

In addition to the permanent attractions, Canton hosts some popular seasonal events, including the Canton Flea Market Arts and Crafts Show.

The Canton Christmas Festival is another can’t-miss event.

When you get ready to call it a night, you shouldn’t have a problem finding accommodations. Canton is filled with adorable B&Bs.

Ready to plan your Canton vacay? For more info, visit the Canton Tourism website or Facebook page.

So, did you know about this charming small town in Mississippi? Ever visited Canton? If so, what’d you think? Is it worthy of being deemed one of the best small-town vacations in America? Tell us!

