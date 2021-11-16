ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Canton, Mississippi Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America

By Daniella DiRienzo
Only In Mississippi
Only In Mississippi
 2 days ago

Small towns make great vacation destinations. Luckily, we’ve got lots of small towns in Mississippi. Even luckier, Mississippi’s very own Canton is being called one of the best small town vacations in America!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WBOVv_0cxpmIIt00
Several months back, Canton, Mississippi landed a spot on Esquire’s list, Charming American Towns You Haven't Heard of But Should Visit ASAP .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q60Nd_0cxpmIIt00
Though small (Canton has around 13,000 residents), the town is brimming with things to do and sites to see, which is why the Canton Convention and Visitors Bureau is a great place to start your visit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYYL5_0cxpmIIt00
Of course, you can always explore Canton on your own. Pretty easy to navigate, a majority of the town’s best sites are located near the historic Courthouse Square.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yjgvg_0cxpmIIt00
As you meander through Canton’s Courthouse Square, you’ll find a bevy of boutiques and restaurants.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WxZON_0cxpmIIt00
Canton has more to offer than shopping and dining, though. It’s also got tons of history, which you can learn all about at the town’s museums.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GbYl8_0cxpmIIt00
Not only does the Mississippi Freedom Trail run through Canton, but the town is also home to a great civil rights museum, the Canton Freedom House.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0boCee_0cxpmIIt00
And no Canton vacation would be complete without a visit to the Canton Movie Museums, which house sets and props from well-known movies, like A Time To Kill and My Dog Skip .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=153nMN_0cxpmIIt00
In addition to the permanent attractions, Canton hosts some popular seasonal events, including the Canton Flea Market Arts and Crafts Show.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YB5K9_0cxpmIIt00
The Canton Christmas Festival is another can’t-miss event.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dlNyW_0cxpmIIt00
When you get ready to call it a night, you shouldn’t have a problem finding accommodations. Canton is filled with adorable B&Bs.

Ready to plan your Canton vacay? For more info, visit the Canton Tourism website or Facebook page.

So, did you know about this charming small town in Mississippi? Ever visited Canton? If so, what’d you think? Is it worthy of being deemed one of the best small-town vacations in America? Tell us!

This isn’t the only small town in Mississippi that’s perfect for a quick getaway. Click here to read about another.

Comments / 0

 

