MoneyBagg Yo & Jucee Froot Drop “Could Never” Remix
By Editors Ayana Rashed Tracy Mitchell
respect-mag.com
3 days ago
Buzzing rapper Jucee Froot joins forces with multi-platinum rap superstar MoneyBagg Yo for the remix to her latest single, “Could Never”!. STREAM “COULD NEVER” REMIX FEATURING MONEYBAGG YO HERE!. Having first collaborated back in 2016 for the single, “Back & Forth” during the...
Lil Nas X is getting ready to dish on Maury this Wednesday about the love triangle inspiration behind “That’s What I Want” — and he’s dropped a trailer spilling the details.
The new clip opens with footage from the song’s video, which depicts the backstory of a very real love triangle. The video depicts Lil Nas X and his boyfriend Yai Ariza’s steamy romance and then the rapper’s discovery that Ariza is actually married to a woman named Ashley who has a four-year-old child. Six weeks after dropping the visual, he and the involved parties appear on Maury to open up...
Doja is the first woman to land four Rhythmic Airplay No. 1s in a calendar year since Rihanna in 2012. Doja Cat again pounces to the No. 1 rank on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart as “Need to Know” leads the list dated Nov. 6. The single advances from No. 3 thanks to a 17% boost in plays in the week ending Oct. 31 to become the week’s most-played song on U.S. monitored rhythmic radio stations, according to MRC Data.
The couple shared two beautiful kids and based on photos of them together, a lot of love. On Nov. 17, rapper Young Dolph, known for his feature work, like the OT Genasis hit “Cut It,” as well as his own Billboard dominating albums, was shot and killed in his native Memphis while stopping by a bakery he frequented. The news was a shock to music fans, who flocked to stream his music. Many also flocked to the page of his longtime partner, Mia Jaye, to post words of encouragement and send their condolences. The fact that Jaye, who spoke out against senseless violence within the community that kills Black men, lost her love to gun violence left many wanting to offer her support.
Megan Thee Stallion is dropping a collection of music from her archives at the request of fans. Something for Thee Hotties: From Thee Archives, a compilation of freestyles and unreleased tracks, will arrive next week on October 29. “My gift to my hotties,” she wrote in the Instagram caption for...
Timing is everything and an all-important factor in building a successful portfolio or career. In a short amount of time, Moneybagg Yo has done both. Since 2012, the Memphis, Tennessee, native has released a mind-boggling 16 mixtapes and four studio albums. In another decade, he may have already built enough credibility and wealth to retire or transition into another aspect of the music industry.
BTS will be performing in person at the 2021 American Music Awards!. On November 9 KST, BTS announced via Twitter that they would be performing their hit single “Butter” in person with Megan Thee Stallion at this year’s American Music Awards. Megan Thee Stallion and BTS released a remix of...
Drake releases the second visual from Certified Lover Boy, “Knife Talk” featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat. Drake’s latest album, Certified Lover Boy, finally blessed us last month. While we were all excited for new content from Drake, fans were quick to note that past the first 24 hours after...
Megan Thee Stallion is trailblazing through the rap game. With 3 Grammys, 16 top 10 hits on the Billboard chart, and of course, a feature with her idol Beyoncé? The self-proclaimed “Houston Hottie” is a force to be reckoned with. Check out her best 10 songs:. DaBaby and Megan team...
Rick Ross has finally set a release date for his 11th studio album ‘Richer Than I Ever Been’, which he originally announced in August 2020. In an Instagram post, Ross wrote that his long-awaited new album would be arriving on December 10, 2021. The rapper shared the cover art, photographed...
On Wednesday, November 17, the Hip-Hop community lost Young Dolph, one of the most consistent Southern rappers and one of the fiercest advocates for independence in the music industry. The Memphis-bred rapper was shot and killed yesterday at the age of 36 while reportedly making a cookie run for his mother at Memphis bakery Makeda's Cookies. Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., is survived by his two children and his partner Mia Jaye.
The FADER Uncovered, the podcast series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is back for a second season. This week Ronson is joined by Big Boi. Together they revisit the three occasions Big Boi has graced the FADER cover, twice as part of Outkast...
Snoop Dogg gets dark and doomy on “Murder Music,” featuring Benny the Butcher, Jadakiss, and Busta Rhymes. The song is off Snoop’s latest, Snoop Dogg Presents the Algorithm, out Nov. 19.
The track starts out with a creepy, horror movie-esque beat, with Benny the Butcher delivering the first verse: “Yo, murder music just for this type of shit that could ban us/ ‘Cause this what they gon’ play when they wipe they prints off they hammers.”
Jadakiss comes with his distinctive rasp on the second verse — “Yeah, some come through the water (Uh-huh)/Some come through the border (Uh)/Some of them get...
Rick Ross has recruited 21 Savage and Jazmine Sullivan for the first single from his upcoming album, Richer Than I Ever Been. “This album is special to me in many different ways, as a teen they don’t see the value of maturity and growth. You imagine being 30 years old and being broke but really life is just getting started,” the Florida native told Hypebeast about his newest project.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The day after Thanksgiving, self-proclaimed “King of Memphis” Yo Gotti is giving back to the streets with the release of his two newest albums, a two-disc set called “CM10: Free Game”. The ambitious project will have “CM10″ on one side and “Free Game” on the other. Yo...
Rick Ross has dropped new single “Outlawz” featuring Jazmine Sullivan and 21 Savage. It’s the first single from the rapper’s upcoming album Richer Than I Ever Been, which arrives Dec. 10 via Maybach Music Group/Epic Records. On the new song Sullivan opens the track, soulfully declaring they’re “forever outlaws” and...
What got you through quarantine? Maybe hope, as you watched the TV through your fingers as the world turned to its demise? For many, music artists got them through. Who better than an artist could express the pain and uncertainty that is the “P word” that quickly defined the lives of many people? In times of anguish, we desperately turn to art and music to reflect how we feel. There were times when I ended up 30 clicks into YouTube rabbit holes trying to find something to best illustrate my emotions, too.
Coi Leray dropped her new single ‘TWINNEM‘ in September after gaining big buzz from the snippet she teased on social media. The song has been doing well on TikTok and streaming services but she has a plan to give it some boost. Coi has enlisted DaBaby on the official remix of the track which you can hear below. A music video for the TikTok sensation is on the way but until then, enjoy the audio.
“My mum was a big fan. She was the kind of person who needed music to do anything. If she was sad then Stevie was the pick-me-up to get her back in a good space. She always used to tell me that we should never run from our emotions. We’ve been given them for a reason. It’s about learning to not let them control us. She would allow herself to feel sad in the moment and then she would play a Stevie Wonder song to bring herself back together.”
This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here. Halloween arrived a few days early when Megan Thee Stallion dropped off a freestyle-laced tape...
Lil Nas X, whose appreciation for the swing-for-the-fences creativity of Playboi Carti has been previously documented, again pointed to the impact of the Whole Lotta Red universe crafter’s musical output at WSJ. Magazine’s annual Innovator Awards earlier this week. Asked on the red carpet about innovation he’s seen in other...
