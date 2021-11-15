Indian Child Welfare Act experts say state statutes could protect Native families

The legacy of the federal government’s efforts to remove American Indian children from their families and cultures continues to adversely impact American Indian communities. According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, American Indian children were 16.8 times more likely than white children to experience out-of-home care in 2019 (Minnesota’s Out-of-Home Care and Permanency Report, 2019). Though Congress passed the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) in 1978 to address the high rate of removal of Indian children, they remain disproportionately represented in the foster care system. This is due in large part to a lack of compliance with ICWA. The Indian Child Welfare Act, considered the “gold standard” in child welfare practice, recognizes the damage of removing American Indian children from their families and cultures and requires higher standards to prevent removal and to aid in reunification.

