Indian Child Welfare Act experts say state statutes could protect Native families

By Nancy Marie Spears
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEfforts to overturn the federal Indian Child Welfare Act might not be entirely successful because of state-based laws that impose similar requirements in at least nine states, including Oklahoma. Cherokee Nation Deputy Attorney General Chrissi Nimmo said state ICWA statutes can further protect Indigenous children and their families if...

tptoriginals.org

What You Need to Understand About the Indian Child Welfare Act

The legacy of the federal government’s efforts to remove American Indian children from their families and cultures continues to adversely impact American Indian communities. According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, American Indian children were 16.8 times more likely than white children to experience out-of-home care in 2019 (Minnesota’s Out-of-Home Care and Permanency Report, 2019). Though Congress passed the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) in 1978 to address the high rate of removal of Indian children, they remain disproportionately represented in the foster care system. This is due in large part to a lack of compliance with ICWA. The Indian Child Welfare Act, considered the “gold standard” in child welfare practice, recognizes the damage of removing American Indian children from their families and cultures and requires higher standards to prevent removal and to aid in reunification.
RELATIONSHIPS
Minnesota Reformer

‘A matter of dignity’: Biden signs order addressing violence against Indigenous people

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Monday addressing violence against Indigenous communities. “These efforts are a matter of dignity,” Biden said during the opening ceremony for the White House Tribal Nations Summit. “That’s the foundation of our nation-to-nation partnership.” The executive order directs the departments of Justice, Interior, Homeland Security, and Health and […] The post ‘A matter of dignity’: Biden signs order addressing violence against Indigenous people appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
U.S. POLITICS
expressnews.com

Commentary: Texas child welfare system needs profound shift

The challenges facing the Texas foster care system have captured headlines in recent months. Texans have read about the shortage of foster homes for children who have suffered from maltreatment, leading to record numbers of children and youth sleeping in state office buildings not designed to house them. Community organizations...
TEXAS STATE
Next City

The Fight to Keep Families Together in Child Welfare

For Elizabeth Buie, “her great-grands” provided daily joy. Each school day, she and her husband woke to dress, feed and send them off. Buie, who worked as a nurse in Harrisburg back in the 1960s, removed the boy’s shirt and treated the burn with ice, Neosporin and a bandage. Her...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

‘Enough is enough’: Alabama attorney general joins 11 other states in suit over Biden healthcare worker vaccine mandate

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined 11 of his colleagues from other states in suing the Biden administration over requiring healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the president “abandoned persuasion for brute force” in announcing his order. Unlike Biden’s mandate requiring private sector employees to be vaccinated, the...
ALABAMA STATE
inkfreenews.com

Vaccine Mandate Lawsuit Could Be ‘Uphill Climb,’ Expert Says

SOUTH BEND – Indiana officials are mounting opposition to a recently unveiled federal mandate that will require Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. However, some experts expect lawsuits filed against the federal government to be difficult to win based on legal precedent.
LAW
Journal Record

Crain: State’s new decanting statute allows creativity

On a cold, gray afternoon in November 1912 the Carlisle Indian Industrial School beat the U.S. Military Academy in a game of football. Led by Jim Thorpe, already a sports legend, and coached by Glenn Scoby “Pop” Warner, the game cemented Carlisle as the front-runner for being best in the country. It also was the debut of the double-wing formation, designed by Warner specifically for the game against Army.
POLITICS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Lawsuit challenges North Carolina rules on transgender ID

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s requirement that transgender people undergo sex reassignment surgery as part of establishing their identity is discriminatory and does not align with a majority of states and medical organizations, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court. Three law firms joined to file the lawsuit in North Carolina’s Middle […]
POLITICS
NBCMontana

Biden reverses course on OSHA vaccine mandate

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced the Biden administration reversed course and suspended its implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers after previously telling businesses they should proceed despite a court-ordered pause. Knudsen and other attorneys general sued the government...
HEALTH
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

