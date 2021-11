If you’ve been hanging around these parts for any length of time, you’ve probably heard me tell stories about my grandparents – especially the vast gardens my grandfather used to keep. Acres around his house were dedicated to growing a whole host of things, from tomatoes and squash, to beans and peas, watermelon and cantaloupe, potatoes and corn. To this day, I still don’t know how the man had time to hold a full-time job, tend cows, keep all the gardens and still make it to choir practice and church on Sunday. I think the days had to be longer back then.

