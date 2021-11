New features drastically improve I/O efficiency for data loading and preprocessing stages of an AI/ML training pipeline to reduce end-to-end training time and costs. Alluxio, the developer of open source data orchestration software for large-scale workloads, today announced the immediate availability of version 2.7 of its Data Orchestration Platform. This new release has led to 5x improved I/O efficiency for Machine Learning (ML) training at significantly lower cost by parallelizing data loading, data preprocessing and training pipelines. Alluxio 2.7 also provides enhanced performance insights and support for open table formats like Apache Hudi and Iceberg to more easily scale access to data lakes for faster Presto and Spark-based analytics.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO