ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Bethune-Cookman @ Utah MBB

By Porter Larsen
espn700sports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes stayed perfect on the young 2021/22...

espn700sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

A passenger's weapon accidentally discharged at the Atlanta airport, causing panic and halting flights

(CNN) — The accidental discharge of a passenger's weapon in a security area of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport caused widespread panic Saturday afternoon, prompting a brief halt of departing flights over the busy travel weekend. Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement. Atlanta police...
ATLANTA, GA
The Hill

Five takeaways: House passes Biden's sweeping benefits bill

House Democrats on Friday approved the multitrillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Basketball
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Utah State
The Hill

Trump congratulates Rittenhouse on acquittal

Former President Trump congratulated Kyle Rittenhouse after a jury found him not guilty of all charges at the conclusion of his homicide trial in Kenosha, Wis., Friday afternoon. A jury in Kenosha acquitted Rittenhouse of all five charges brought against him, including intentional homicide. Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree intentional...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbb#Bethune Cookman#The Runnin Utes
Fox News

'Orgy of violence': Dutch police open fire on rioters

Police opened fire on protesters in rioting that erupted in downtown Rotterdam around a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions late Friday night. The Dutch city's mayor called it "an orgy of violence." Police said that two rioters were hospitalized after being hit by bullets and investigations were underway to establish if...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy