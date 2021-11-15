ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aortobifemoral Bypass Versus Hybrid Aortoiliac

 5 days ago

This study states that Hybrid endovascular plus open management of aortoiliac occlusive disease (AIOD) has been adopted to avoid the morbidity associated with aortobifemoral (ABF) bypass. Such a hybrid treatment of AIOD, termed EndoABF bypass, entails aortic and iliac stenting...

physiciansweekly.com

Where Have All the Patients Gone? Profile of US Adults Who Report Doctor-Diagnosed Arthritis

Clinical therapy of arthritis benefits patients only when they are under the care of a physician or other health professional. We created profiles of persons who have doctor-diagnosed arthritis but are not currently being treated for it in order to better understand who they are. Individuals who answered “no” to the question “Are you presently being treated by a doctor or other health professional for arthritis or joint symptoms?” were categorized as having no current treatment (NCT). In this cross-sectional, descriptive study of noninstitutionalized US adults aged 45 years or older with self-reported, doctor-diagnosed arthritis, demographics, current symptoms, physical functioning, arthritis limitations and interference in life activities, and level of agreement with treatment and attitude statements were assessed. NCT was reported by more than half of the sample population (52%). Of those with NCT, 27% expressed fair/poor health, 40% reported being limited by their arthritis, 51% had daily arthritis pain, 59% reported 2 or more symptomatic joints, and 19% reported the lowest third of physical functionality. Despite NCT, 83 percent of those with NCT agreed or strongly agreed that visiting a doctor for diagnosis and treatment was critical.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
EatThis

The Worst Supplements to Take After 50, Say Experts

Whether you're looking to reduce the symptoms of certain chronic health issues or increase your longevity, supplements are part of many people's daily routines. While there are countless supplements out there that can have major benefits for your health and wellbeing, practically any medication or supplement comes with some risks.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Helps Fight Off COVID-19

The vitamin helps ward off respiratory infections and enhances the immune response to the virus. Vitamin D deficiency makes people vulnerable to coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, a report reveals. Vitamin D is crucial for the immune system: it improves the body’s defence response against infections, helps avert respiratory infections, and reduces...
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

In July, during the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
spring.org.uk

The Best Treatment For High Blood Pressure

A simple “prescription” for those with high blood pressure and cholesterol. Moving more and sitting less is the best “prescription” and should be the first treatment option for lowering blood cholesterol or hypertension, according to an American Heart Association (AHA) statement. Physical activity (referring to all movement) should be the...
EatThis

​​Stop Doing This or You'll Get Alzheimer's, Say Experts

Two of the main risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are aging and genetics, two things you can't do anything about. But experts say you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's by keeping your brain healthy. These are some of the things you should stop doing ASAP to keep your mind at its sharpest. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
psychologytoday.com

The Drug That Runs This Country

A psychoactive drug is a substance that affects one’s mental processes. Non-prescribed and over-the-counter substances can also be psychoactive drugs. It’s transacted at truck stops. Law firm conference rooms. Mom-and-pop donut shops in the presence of complicit police officers. Over ninety percent of American adults score some every day. It’s become so commonplace, people rarely speak about it. They don’t consider it shameful at all. And yet, it’s a psychoactive drug that stimulates the same part of the central nervous system that cocaine and methamphetamine do.
Healthline

Does Eating Eggs Affect Arthritis Symptoms?

Arthritis is a common condition that can cause inflammation, swelling, stiffness, and pain in various joints in the body. While there are more than 100 different types of arthritis, osteoarthritis and RA are the most common (. ). Osteoarthritis is a degenerative condition in which the cartilage in your joints...
IFLScience

Claims That COVID Jabs Can Be Used To Track You With ‘Luciferase’ Are False – The Substance Isn’t Even In The Vaccine

Emerald Robinson, the White House correspondent for the conservative news network Newsmax, recently tweeted that Moderna’s COVID vaccine contains luciferase “so that you can be tracked”. “Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends,” she added. This claim, which was later deleted, echoes claims previously...
