Revascularization Outcomes

 5 days ago

The aim of this study was to determine the characteristics and clinical outcomes of patients with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) who presented with acute limb ischemia (ALI) at our institution. Whereas the pandemic is ongoing, early...

Midterm Outcomes Of Brachial Arterio-Arterial

The objective of this study was to report the midterm outcomes of the brachial arterio-arterial prosthetic loop (AAPL) as an alternative permanent vascular access in strictly selected patients with end-stage renal disease. This single-center prospective observational study was conducted between January 2014 and June 2017 and included 89 brachial AAPL...
HEALTH
Spinal Anesthesia and Outcomes

The purpose of this study was to assess outcomes after spinal vs general anesthesia in patients undergoing thoracic endograft placement and to evaluate concurrent use of spinal anesthesia in patients undergoing spinal drain placement. A single-center, retrospective review of 321 patients who underwent thoracic endograft placement from 2001 to 2019...
HEALTH
EatThis

11 Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer You Should Know, Doctors Say

The pancreas is an essential gland in the digestive system. It makes juices called enzymes, breaking down sugars and fats, allowing hormones to form and travel throughout the bloodstream. Dr. Brian Leyland-Jones, an oncologist, Chief Medical Officer, and board member for the National Foundation for Cancer Research (NFCR), calls the pancreas "basically one of the 'cleaner uppers' for the gastrointestinal system." Over 60,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and nearly 50,000 will die from complications of the disease this year alone. About 90% of cases happen to those over age 55.
CANCER
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

In July, during the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

​​Stop Doing This or You'll Get Alzheimer's, Say Experts

Two of the main risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are aging and genetics, two things you can't do anything about. But experts say you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's by keeping your brain healthy. These are some of the things you should stop doing ASAP to keep your mind at its sharpest. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Best Treatment For High Blood Pressure

A simple “prescription” for those with high blood pressure and cholesterol. Moving more and sitting less is the best “prescription” and should be the first treatment option for lowering blood cholesterol or hypertension, according to an American Heart Association (AHA) statement. Physical activity (referring to all movement) should be the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Eating This Type of Food a Lot Makes Your Dementia Risk Soar, Study Says

Sitting down to a meal of your favorite type of dish can sometimes be the highlight of your whole day. Unfortunately, it's a well-known fact that being too indulgent with certain kinds of foods can be bad for your health, no matter how much you may crave them at all hours. Typically, this involves avoiding foods high in fat or cholesterol for the sake of your heart. But it may not just be cardiovascular disease you should be worried about, as research has also shown that eating too much of one type of food could raise your risk of dementia. Read on to see what you might want to consider eating sparingly.
NUTRITION

