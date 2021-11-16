Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 11 matchup on November 21, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter during a Week 9 NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cleveland Browns lead the Cincinnati Bengals 24-10 at halftime. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 7

The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) and Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) will face each other in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Bengals vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in four of nine games this season.

Las Vegas' games have gone over 49.5 points in five of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.5, is equal to Sunday's over/under.

The 48.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.3 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 46.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 48.2 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

This season, the Bengals have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Bengals rack up just 0.6 more points per game (26.2) than the Raiders allow (25.6).

Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.6 points.

The Bengals average only 1.3 more yards per game (361.4), than the Raiders allow per matchup (360.1).

When Cincinnati picks up more than 360.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (11).

Raiders stats and trends

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 4-5-0 this year.

The Raiders have been underdogs by 1 point or more five times this year and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Las Vegas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Raiders rack up just 0.7 more points per game (23.3) than the Bengals give up (22.6).

Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.6 points.

The Raiders collect 383.9 yards per game, 22.7 more yards than the 361.2 the Bengals give up.

When Las Vegas picks up over 361.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Raiders have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Bengals have forced (9).

Home and road insights

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this season.

The Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 1-point underdogs or greater at home.

This season, Las Vegas has hit the over in four of five games at home.

This season, Raiders home games average 48.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

In away games, Cincinnati is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) away from home as 1-point favorites or more.

This season, in five away games, Cincinnati has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Bengals away games this season is 44.6 points, 4.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

