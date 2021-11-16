ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqcVt_0cxpeKmf00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 11 matchup on November 21, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter during a Week 9 NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cleveland Browns lead the Cincinnati Bengals 24-10 at halftime. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 7

The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) and Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) will face each other in Week 11 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Bengals vs. Raiders

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in four of nine games this season.
  • Las Vegas' games have gone over 49.5 points in five of nine chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.5, is equal to Sunday's over/under.
  • The 48.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.3 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 46.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 48.2 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

  • Cincinnati has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • This season, the Bengals have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Bengals rack up just 0.6 more points per game (26.2) than the Raiders allow (25.6).
  • Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.6 points.
  • The Bengals average only 1.3 more yards per game (361.4), than the Raiders allow per matchup (360.1).
  • When Cincinnati picks up more than 360.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (11).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the Raiders.

Raiders stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Las Vegas is 4-5-0 this year.
  • The Raiders have been underdogs by 1 point or more five times this year and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Raiders rack up just 0.7 more points per game (23.3) than the Bengals give up (22.6).
  • Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.6 points.
  • The Raiders collect 383.9 yards per game, 22.7 more yards than the 361.2 the Bengals give up.
  • When Las Vegas picks up over 361.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Raiders have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Bengals have forced (9).

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this season.
  • The Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 1-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • This season, Las Vegas has hit the over in four of five games at home.
  • This season, Raiders home games average 48.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
  • In away games, Cincinnati is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.
  • The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) away from home as 1-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in five away games, Cincinnati has gone over the total twice.
  • The average total in Bengals away games this season is 44.6 points, 4.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Baker Mayfield Wife Drama

The Cleveland Browns won on Sunday, narrowly escaping the Detroit Lions, but there’s been plenty of postgame drama with Baker Mayfield and Co. Mayfield reportedly declined to speak with the media following Sunday’s win. It’s unclear why Mayfield declined to speak with reporters. “Baker Mayfield was the 1st player off...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Football#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Cincinnati Bengals Nov 7#Raiders View#Ats
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Baker Mayfield’s troubling move after ugly win over Lions

The Cleveland Browns escaped with a 13-10 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday but the match was anything but a spectacle. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had another miserable performance, and it prompted a rather concerning move from the Cleveland star after the game. According to multiple reports, Mayfield refused...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021

Warren Sapp was a former football player who played as a defensive tackle in the NFL. He played for 13 years and earned multiple accolades throughout his professional career. In this article, we will take a look at Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021. Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021...
APOPKA, FL
ClutchPoints

John Madden’s net worth in 2021

John Madden is a Super Bowl-winning hall of fame coach. He was also a well-renowned broadcaster for NFL telecasts until the end of the 2008 season. In this article, we will dive into John Madden’s net worth in 2021. John Madden’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $200 Million. Celebrity Net...
DALY CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

NFL Players Who Should Call It Quits After the 2021 Season

Some NFL players fail to realize when it's best to leave the game for good. Their physical skills fade before the passion to compete every week. A player's lack of production and recurring injuries provide the telling signs, though. Based on those factors, we can see the steady decline of star players who have fallen off from their All-Pro and Pro Bowl years.
NFL
chatsports.com

NFL Week 10: Sunday Night Football Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday football ends with a division matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs (-3) and the Las Vegas Raiders (+3). The AFC West has the most parity in the NFL right now with all four teams coming into Week 10 with 5 wins. Two of the teams had 3 losses, and two of them had 4 losses. The Chiefs have been struggling, but are still right in the division race with everyone else. The Raiders have also had a strange season, but most of that is coming from off the field issues.
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders vs Chiefs 2021 Week 10: Studs and Duds

The Las Vegas Raiders were embarrassed on Sunday night by Kansas City, here are the studs and duds from a tough home loss. The Las Vegas Raiders might be in big trouble after their second straight loss since their bye week in Week 8. A close loss on the road at MetLife Stadium to the New York Giants was followed up by what turned out to be a beatdown by the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bengals vs. Raiders odds, line, how to watch, live stream: 2021 NFL picks, Week 11 predictions by proven model

When the Las Vegas Raiders came back from their bye in Week 9, they not only failed to cover against the New York Giants, but lost outright, 23-16. The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping for a different outcome following their bye last week when they visit the Raiders on Sunday. Both teams have dropped their last two games, but the Bengals are hoping the extra time to prepare gives them the edge in Week 11. In select markets, you can stream the game on Paramount+.
NFL
Yardbarker

Analyst Picks Raiders to Beat Bengals in Las Vegas

The Bengals are hoping to beat the Raiders on Sunday to improve to 6-4 on the season. Both teams have lost two-straight games. Cincinnati is a slight favorite according to the oddsmakers. CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco thinks the Bengals' losing streak will continue. He picked Las Vegas to beat...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

22K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy