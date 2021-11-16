'The bad guys were everywhere': Former students call out Babylon school district teachers, coaches for alleged abuse

Former students say they have identified several different teachers and coaches at the Babylon School District as alleged abusers.

The movement was sparked by claims made exclusively to News 12 by 2011 graduate Brittany Rohl who says her former teacher and track coach groomed and sexually abused her starting at age 16.

She says nobody at the school stepped in to try and stop it from happening.

"The bad guys were everywhere, and the good guys sat back and watched," Rohl says.

Another graduate says a tennis coach would hit students in the buttocks with his racquet and then take the other end of the racquet and put it between their legs and up their tennis skirts.

An administrator at a public hearing Monday says that "the current administration and Board of Education members have always and will continue to enforce a no tolerance policy with respect to teacher misconduct."

Members of the school board and the superintendent say training will be conducted with the group Parents for Megan's Law to prevent inappropriate conduct in the future.

Former students like Rohl say more changes need to happen starting with the district's administration.

"You need to resign," one former students says. "Because you're not capable of handling this."

The school has hired an outside special counsel, someone who is a former Suffolk County homicide investigator to look into the claims.

It's not clear if the district would pursue any criminal charges any of the alleged abusers.