Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Arizona Cardinals (8-2) face an NFC West matchup in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks (3-6).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Arizona's games this season have gone over 49 points five of 10 times.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 48.8 points per game, 0.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 9.4 points above the 39.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 49.1 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 48.9 points, 0.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Cardinals are 3-3 ATS when favored by 2 points or more this season.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Cardinals average eight more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks give up (20.7).

Arizona is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.7 points.

The Cardinals rack up 25.1 fewer yards per game (375.5), than the Seahawks give up per contest (400.6).

When Arizona piles up over 400.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (9).

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Seahawks have been installed as underdogs by a 2-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Seattle's games this season have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

This year the Seahawks score just 1.2 more points per game (20.1) than the Cardinals allow (18.9).

Seattle is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 18.9 points.

The Seahawks average 20.8 fewer yards per game (302.2) than the Cardinals give up (323).

Seattle is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team amasses more than 323 yards.

The Seahawks have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 19 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Seattle has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.

At home, the Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point underdogs or more.

Seattle has hit the over once in four home games this year.

Seahawks home games this season average 48.5 total points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).

Away from home, Arizona is 5-0 overall and 5-0 against the spread.

Away from home, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2-point favorites or more.

This season, in three of five away games Arizona has gone over the total.

Cardinals away games this season average 50.4 total points, 1.4 more than this contest's over/under (49).

