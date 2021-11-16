ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 5 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 11 matchup on November 21, 2021.

The Arizona Cardinals (8-2) face an NFC West matchup in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks (3-6).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Arizona's games this season have gone over 49 points five of 10 times.
  • Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in two games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 48.8 points per game, 0.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 9.4 points above the 39.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 49.1 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 48.9 points, 0.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

  • Arizona is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Cardinals are 3-3 ATS when favored by 2 points or more this season.
  • Arizona's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
  • The Cardinals average eight more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks give up (20.7).
  • Arizona is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.7 points.
  • The Cardinals rack up 25.1 fewer yards per game (375.5), than the Seahawks give up per contest (400.6).
  • When Arizona piles up over 400.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (9).
Seahawks stats and trends

  • Seattle is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • So far this season, the Seahawks have been installed as underdogs by a 2-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
  • Seattle's games this season have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • This year the Seahawks score just 1.2 more points per game (20.1) than the Cardinals allow (18.9).
  • Seattle is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 18.9 points.
  • The Seahawks average 20.8 fewer yards per game (302.2) than the Cardinals give up (323).
  • Seattle is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team amasses more than 323 yards.
  • The Seahawks have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 19 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Seattle has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.
  • At home, the Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point underdogs or more.
  • Seattle has hit the over once in four home games this year.
  • Seahawks home games this season average 48.5 total points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).
  • Away from home, Arizona is 5-0 overall and 5-0 against the spread.
  • Away from home, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in three of five away games Arizona has gone over the total.
  • Cardinals away games this season average 50.4 total points, 1.4 more than this contest's over/under (49).

