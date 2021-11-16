Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 11 matchup on November 21, 2021.

Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) runs against against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) will carry a nine-game losing run into a Week 11 clash with the Cleveland Browns (5-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Browns vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 55.6% of Detroit's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 44.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.8, is 4.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 8.5 points lower than the 53 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Browns games this season is 47.1, 2.6 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The 47.0 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 2.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Browns stats and trends

In Cleveland's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Browns have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10 points or more.

Cleveland has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Browns rack up 23.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Lions allow per matchup (28.9).

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 28.9 points.

The Browns average just 16 fewer yards per game (363.8) than the Lions allow per contest (379.8).

In games that Cleveland picks up over 379.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year, the Browns have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Lions have takeaways (10).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Lions.

Lions stats and trends

In Detroit's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This year, the Lions have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Detroit's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Lions average 7.4 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Browns give up (24.1).

The Lions collect 319.4 yards per game, only 4.5 fewer than the 323.9 the Browns allow.

Detroit is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall when the team piles up over 323.9 yards.

The Lions have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Browns have forced (8).

Home and road insights

Cleveland has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this season.

The Browns are winless ATS (0-1) as 10-point favorites or greater at home.

Cleveland has hit the over twice in five home games this year.

The average point total in Browns home games this season is 45.1 points, 0.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

This season on the road, Detroit is 3-2 against the spread and 0-4-1 overall.

In five road games this season, Detroit has hit the over once.

This season, Lions away games average 46.3 points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.