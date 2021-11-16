ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSUVG_0cxpdpk300

Check out odds, plays and more for the Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 11 matchup on November 21, 2021.

Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) runs against against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) will carry a nine-game losing run into a Week 11 clash with the Cleveland Browns (5-5).

Odds for Browns vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.
  • So far this season, 55.6% of Detroit's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 44.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.8, is 4.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 8.5 points lower than the 53 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The average total in Browns games this season is 47.1, 2.6 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • The 47.0 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 2.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Browns stats and trends

  • In Cleveland's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Browns have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10 points or more.
  • Cleveland has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Browns rack up 23.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Lions allow per matchup (28.9).
  • Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 28.9 points.
  • The Browns average just 16 fewer yards per game (363.8) than the Lions allow per contest (379.8).
  • In games that Cleveland picks up over 379.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This year, the Browns have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Lions have takeaways (10).
Lions stats and trends

  • In Detroit's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Lions have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 10 points or more.
  • Detroit's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Lions average 7.4 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Browns give up (24.1).
  • The Lions collect 319.4 yards per game, only 4.5 fewer than the 323.9 the Browns allow.
  • Detroit is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall when the team piles up over 323.9 yards.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Browns have forced (8).

Home and road insights

  • Cleveland has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this season.
  • The Browns are winless ATS (0-1) as 10-point favorites or greater at home.
  • Cleveland has hit the over twice in five home games this year.
  • The average point total in Browns home games this season is 45.1 points, 0.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
  • This season on the road, Detroit is 3-2 against the spread and 0-4-1 overall.
  • In five road games this season, Detroit has hit the over once.
  • This season, Lions away games average 46.3 points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

