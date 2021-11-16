ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0umzQR_0cxpccGN00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 11 matchup on November 21, 2021.

Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley on the sidelines during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

It'll be the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) in NFL Week 11 action.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Chargers vs. Steelers

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in five of nine games this season.
  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in one game this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 44 points per game, 2.5 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 0.6 points above the 45.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.9, 4.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 46.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.1 points, 3.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

  • Los Angeles is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Chargers rack up 3.7 more points per game (24.3) than the Steelers allow (20.6).
  • Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 20.6 points.
  • The Chargers rack up 370.2 yards per game, 21.3 more yards than the 348.9 the Steelers allow per contest.
  • When Los Angeles churns out more than 348.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Steelers' takeaways (8).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Steelers.

Steelers stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 3-6-0 this year.
  • The Steelers have been underdogs by 6 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This season the Steelers put up 5.6 fewer points per game (19.7) than the Chargers surrender (25.3).
  • When Pittsburgh records more than 25.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Steelers average 30 fewer yards per game (331.1) than the Chargers give up (361.1).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall when the team amasses over 361.1 yards.
  • This season the Steelers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chargers have forced 11 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this season.
  • This season, in five home games, Los Angeles has hit the over twice.
  • Chargers home games this season average 51.6 total points, 5.1 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
  • In three road games this year, Pittsburgh has not hit the over.
  • The average total in Steelers away games this season is 45.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Shared Interesting Detail On Ben Roethlisberger

Longtime NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth shared some interesting information on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during tonight’s broadcast. Roethlisberger has been out for nearly two weeks after landing on the COVID-19 list. However, he bounced back in time to play on Sunday night. According to Collinsworth, Roethlisberger mainly kept in...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Minnesota Vikings#Steelers View
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Players Who Should Call It Quits After the 2021 Season

Some NFL players fail to realize when it's best to leave the game for good. Their physical skills fade before the passion to compete every week. A player's lack of production and recurring injuries provide the telling signs, though. Based on those factors, we can see the steady decline of star players who have fallen off from their All-Pro and Pro Bowl years.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report explains how Steelers will handle Ben Roethlisberger's retirement

Tom Brady knew that as he got older and his career headed towards its end, Bill Belichick would not keep the aging quarterback on the New England Patriots. The Pittsburgh Steelers apparently plan to handle Ben Roethlisberger differently. FOX Sports NFL reporter Jay Glazer, who is friendly with Steelers head...
NFL
SportsGrid

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Chargers -3.0 Total: 53.0 Over -115 | Under -105 Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Vikings +13000 | Vikings +2000. The Vikings record sits at just 3-5 for the year, but that does not reflect the true strength of this squad. They’ve outscored their opponents this season, giving them a Pythagorean Win Expectation of 4.1-3.9. They also rank 11th in Football Outsiders DVOA, which puts them ahead of teams like the Packers and Chiefs.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

‘You should not lose a game because of that:’ Inside the NFL’s crackdown on taunting and how the Chicago Bears and Cassius Marsh were caught up in the sweep

The defense for common sense would like to call its next witness. Would the curly haired blond fellow in the No. 59 jersey please come to the stand. Please state your name and profession for the record. Witness: Cassius Lee Marsh. I’m a linebacker for the Chicago Bears. And how many games have you played for the Bears? Witness: Just one. I was signed to their practice squad two weeks ago and ...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

22K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy