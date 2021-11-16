Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 11 matchup on November 21, 2021.

Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley on the sidelines during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

It'll be the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) in NFL Week 11 action.

Odds for Chargers vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 44 points per game, 2.5 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 0.6 points above the 45.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.9, 4.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 46.5.

In 2020, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.1 points, 3.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Chargers rack up 3.7 more points per game (24.3) than the Steelers allow (20.6).

Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 20.6 points.

The Chargers rack up 370.2 yards per game, 21.3 more yards than the 348.9 the Steelers allow per contest.

When Los Angeles churns out more than 348.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Steelers' takeaways (8).

Steelers stats and trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 3-6-0 this year.

The Steelers have been underdogs by 6 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This season the Steelers put up 5.6 fewer points per game (19.7) than the Chargers surrender (25.3).

When Pittsburgh records more than 25.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Steelers average 30 fewer yards per game (331.1) than the Chargers give up (361.1).

Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall when the team amasses over 361.1 yards.

This season the Steelers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chargers have forced 11 turnovers.

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this season.

This season, in five home games, Los Angeles has hit the over twice.

Chargers home games this season average 51.6 total points, 5.1 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

Pittsburgh is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

In three road games this year, Pittsburgh has not hit the over.

The average total in Steelers away games this season is 45.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).

