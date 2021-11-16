Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants NFL Week 11 matchup on November 22, 2021.

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians (L) talks with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) and New York Giants (3-6) will clash in Week 11 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in six of nine games this season.

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 1.4 points more than Monday's over/under.

The 47.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.9 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2020, 1.1 more than Monday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 46.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 3-6-0 this year.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 10.5 points or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those matchups.

Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

This year, the Buccaneers score seven more points per game (31) than the Giants allow (24).

When Tampa Bay records more than 24 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Buccaneers average 406.4 yards per game, 34 more yards than the 372.4 the Giants allow per matchup.

When Tampa Bay piles up over 372.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two fewer than the Giants have forced (14).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Giants.

Giants stats and trends

New York has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Giants covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.

New York's games this year have hit the over three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Giants average 3.7 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Buccaneers allow (23.6).

When New York puts up more than 23.6 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Giants collect only 0.8 more yards per game (334.8) than the Buccaneers give up per outing (334).

New York is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team amasses over 334 yards.

The Giants have 11 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 15 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Tampa Bay is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, as 10.5-point favorites or more at home, the Buccaneers are 3-0 ATS.

In three of four games at home this season, Tampa Bay has hit the over.

Buccaneers home games this season average 49.9 total points, 0.4 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).

In away games, New York is 1-3 overall and 3-1 against the spread.

New York has gone over the total in three of four road games this year.

The average total in Giants away games this season is 47.4 points, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.