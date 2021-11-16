ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 5 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants NFL Week 11 matchup on November 22, 2021.

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians (L) talks with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) and New York Giants (3-6) will clash in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in six of nine games this season.
  • New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in two games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 1.4 points more than Monday's over/under.
  • The 47.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.9 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2020, 1.1 more than Monday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 46.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 3-6-0 this year.
  • The Buccaneers have been favored by 10.5 points or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those matchups.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • This year, the Buccaneers score seven more points per game (31) than the Giants allow (24).
  • When Tampa Bay records more than 24 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Buccaneers average 406.4 yards per game, 34 more yards than the 372.4 the Giants allow per matchup.
  • When Tampa Bay piles up over 372.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two fewer than the Giants have forced (14).
Giants stats and trends

  • New York has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Giants covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.
  • New York's games this year have hit the over three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Giants average 3.7 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Buccaneers allow (23.6).
  • When New York puts up more than 23.6 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Giants collect only 0.8 more yards per game (334.8) than the Buccaneers give up per outing (334).
  • New York is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team amasses over 334 yards.
  • The Giants have 11 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 15 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Tampa Bay is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • This year, as 10.5-point favorites or more at home, the Buccaneers are 3-0 ATS.
  • In three of four games at home this season, Tampa Bay has hit the over.
  • Buccaneers home games this season average 49.9 total points, 0.4 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).
  • In away games, New York is 1-3 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
  • New York has gone over the total in three of four road games this year.
  • The average total in Giants away games this season is 47.4 points, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

