ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZp7k_0cxpcLS800

Check out odds, plays and more for the Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 11 matchup on November 21, 2021.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen heads to the locker room after their win. The Buffalo Bills beat the New York Jets 45-17 at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on November 14, 2021. The Buffalo Bills Play The New York Jets At Metlife Stadium In East Rutherford Nj On November 14 2021

An NFL Week 11 matchup features the Buffalo Bills (6-3) hitting the field against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Bills vs. Colts

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in four of nine games this season.
  • Indianapolis' games have gone over 50 points in four of 10 chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 7.9 points lower than the two team's combined 57.9 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 38 points per game, 12.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Bills games this season is 49.3, 0.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 50.
  • The 46.5 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 3.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

  • Buffalo is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Bills have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games when favored by 7 points or more so far this season.
  • Buffalo has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Bills average 8.1 more points per game (31.1) than the Colts surrender (23.0).
  • When Buffalo scores more than 23.0 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Bills rack up 37.5 more yards per game (401.1) than the Colts give up per contest (363.6).
  • In games that Buffalo piles up more than 363.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Bills have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 11 fewer than the Colts have forced (21).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Colts.

Colts stats and trends

  • In Indianapolis' 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Colts won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
  • Indianapolis has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this season (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Colts score 11.8 more points per game (26.8) than the Bills surrender (15.0).
  • When Indianapolis records more than 15.0 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
  • The Colts average 89.3 more yards per game (363.4) than the Bills give up per matchup (274.1).
  • In games that Indianapolis churns out more than 274.1 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • This season the Colts have 10 turnovers, 14 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Buffalo is 3-1 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
  • The Bills are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as 7-point favorites or more at home.
  • Buffalo has hit the over once in four home games this season.
  • The average total in Bills home games this season is 47.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50).
  • On the road, Indianapolis is 3-1 against the spread, and 2-2 overall.
  • This season, in three of four road games Indianapolis has gone over the total.
  • This season, Colts away games average 44.8 points, 5.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (50).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Tom Matte Cause of Death Tragic: 12-Year Long Baltimore Colts Quarterback Reportedly Suffer From Serious Health Problems

The Baltimore Colts lost another legendary athlete, Tom Matte, on Tuesday, November 2, at the age of 82. Matte, who became a running back and fill-in quarterback for Baltimore for the past 12 years, was said to have died at his Towson home. According to Sports Illustrated, the football team confirmed his death during coach John Harbaugh's news conference Wednesday, November 3. However, what caused his passing was not officially revealed.
NFL
FanSided

3 coaches on the NFL hot seat after Week 8

The NFL will run through some head coaches, and will continue to do so for the rest of time. Every offseason, roughly a quarter of the NFL‘s teams will be employing a new head coach. It may not always be an ineffective head coach’s fault, but the NFL is a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ats
FanSided

Carson Wentz might have just finished the Colts’ season

Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

NFL Players Who Should Call It Quits After the 2021 Season

Some NFL players fail to realize when it's best to leave the game for good. Their physical skills fade before the passion to compete every week. A player's lack of production and recurring injuries provide the telling signs, though. Based on those factors, we can see the steady decline of star players who have fallen off from their All-Pro and Pro Bowl years.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck’s net worth in 2021

Despite a relatively short NFL career, Andrew Luck is considered one of the great quarterbacks during his time — especially during his collegiate career where he transformed Stanford’s football program. For this article, we will take a look at Andrew Luck’s net worth in 2021. Andrew Luck’s Net Worth in...
NFL
US 103.3

Team Carson Wentz Adds Another Family Member

Quite an interesting year it's been for a Bismarck native. What a season it's been for Bismarck Native Carson Wentz. This year he is playing for the Indianapolis Colts, and he's been in the National Football League now since 2016. After dealing with injuries, Carson has his team at 5-5 on the season, and in second place. Doing the best he can to win over the Colts fans, Wentz had to spend 5 years with some of the most hostile football fans you will ever see, Philadelphia.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Now Sit Atop AFC East Standings After Colts Thump Bills

FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots did not play on Sunday. But it was a still good day for New England. The Patriots had the weekend off as they already earned a 25-0 Week 11 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. Sunday’s results included good news for the Patriots, particularly as the Buffalo Bills fell at home, 41-15, to the Indianapolis Colts. As a result, the Patriots are now sitting atop the AFC standings with a 7-4 record, just ahead of Buffalo. The Bills currently have a 6-4 record. The Patriots social media team was among those who took notice. pic.twitter.com/LHKxuD47lR — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 21, 2021 New England and Buffalo are set for two December showdowns that could very well decide who wins the division title. The teams play Monday Night Football in Buffalo on December 6, then again December 26 at Gillette Stadium. The Tennessee Titans, who the Patriots play next week in Foxboro, were shocked by the Houston Texans at home.
NFL
clnsmedia.com

Colts vs Bills | NFL Picks and Predictions | BetOnline All Access

Our BetOnline All Access NFL betting squad is back to give you their picks on this week 11 clash: Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills. Drew Butler, Anthony Becht and Jonathan Casillas make their predictions. The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

22K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy