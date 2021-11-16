Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 11 matchup on November 21, 2021.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen heads to the locker room after their win. The Buffalo Bills beat the New York Jets 45-17 at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on November 14, 2021. The Buffalo Bills Play The New York Jets At Metlife Stadium In East Rutherford Nj On November 14 2021

An NFL Week 11 matchup features the Buffalo Bills (6-3) hitting the field against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5).

Odds for Bills vs. Colts

Over/under insights

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in four of nine games this season.

Indianapolis' games have gone over 50 points in four of 10 chances this season.

Sunday's total is 7.9 points lower than the two team's combined 57.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 38 points per game, 12.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bills games this season is 49.3, 0.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 50.

The 46.5 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 3.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Bills have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games when favored by 7 points or more so far this season.

Buffalo has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Bills average 8.1 more points per game (31.1) than the Colts surrender (23.0).

When Buffalo scores more than 23.0 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Bills rack up 37.5 more yards per game (401.1) than the Colts give up per contest (363.6).

In games that Buffalo piles up more than 363.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bills have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 11 fewer than the Colts have forced (21).

Colts stats and trends

In Indianapolis' 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Colts won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Indianapolis has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this season (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Colts score 11.8 more points per game (26.8) than the Bills surrender (15.0).

When Indianapolis records more than 15.0 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

The Colts average 89.3 more yards per game (363.4) than the Bills give up per matchup (274.1).

In games that Indianapolis churns out more than 274.1 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

This season the Colts have 10 turnovers, 14 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Buffalo is 3-1 overall and 3-1 against the spread.

The Bills are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as 7-point favorites or more at home.

Buffalo has hit the over once in four home games this season.

The average total in Bills home games this season is 47.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50).

On the road, Indianapolis is 3-1 against the spread, and 2-2 overall.

This season, in three of four road games Indianapolis has gone over the total.

This season, Colts away games average 44.8 points, 5.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (50).

