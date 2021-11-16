Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Week 11 matchup on November 21, 2021.

Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Noah Gray (83) and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) after making a catch for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) will try to keep their three-game winning run going in a Week 11 clash against the Dallas Cowboys (7-2).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Cowboys

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in four of 10 games this season.

Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in five of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to average 57.8 points per game, 1.3 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 10.7 points more than the 45.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Chiefs games have an average total of 53.8 points this season, 2.7 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 56.5 total in this game is 4.5 points above the 52.0 average total in Cowboys games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

Against the spread, Kansas City is 3-7-0 this season.

This season, the Chiefs have an against the spread record of 3-7 in their 10 games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Chiefs average 4.5 more points per game (26.2) than the Cowboys surrender (21.7).

Kansas City is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.

The Chiefs rack up 50.5 more yards per game (404.5) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (354).

When Kansas City amasses over 354 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 20 times this season, three more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (17).

Cowboys stats and trends

Against the spread, Dallas is 8-1-0 this year.

The Cowboys have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Dallas' games this season have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Cowboys put up 7.5 more points per game (31.6) than the Chiefs give up (24.1).

When Dallas records more than 24.1 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 60.7 more yards per game (433.9) than the Chiefs allow per outing (373.2).

Dallas is 8-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team totals over 373.2 yards.

This year the Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Chiefs have forced 12 turnovers.

Home and road insights

Kansas City has not covered the spread at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this year.

The Chiefs are winless ATS (0-5) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.

This season, in five home games, Kansas City has hit the over twice.

This season, Chiefs home games average 53.2 points, 3.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (56.5).

In away games, Dallas is unbeaten against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

In four road games this season, Dallas has hit the over twice.

The average total in Cowboys away games this season is 51.9 points, 4.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (56.5).

