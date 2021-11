WILMINGTON, N.C. - The men's swimming and diving team completed the first day of the CAA Pod Meet with eight top-three finishes at the Seahawk Natatorium. "It was a great racing day for our program," said head coach Pablo Marmolejo. "After a sluggish start, the team turned it around for the second session and we had some great swims. We felt the almost month of not racing, but we were able to refocus and compete at a high level. Our diving group also had a great day on the boards, continuing to get better as the season goes."

