Patterns and Determinants of the Double Burden of Malnutrition among Adolescents: A 14-Year Follow-up of a Birth Cohort in Rural China.
To examine the prevalence of the double burden of malnutrition and its associated factors among adolescents in rural China. A birth cohort of adolescents born to women in northwestern China who participated in a double-blind, randomized, controlled trial of micronutrient supplementation during pregnancy from August 2002 to January 2006 was enrolled....www.physiciansweekly.com
Comments / 0