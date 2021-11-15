ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Music Monday: Billy Bauer

By Eve Russo
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

He's opened for Third Eye Blind, Young the Giant,...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with a new song from Mandy Prater!

Singing about love, vulnerability, and courage, Austin musician Mandy Prater's aesthetic and melodies are all about connection to self, and others. You might recognize Mandy from Austin's The Mrs Band but today she's joining us for Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday to highlight her solo work! So turn it up for Mandy Prater on the virtual stage performing her new song "On the Outside"
AUSTIN, TX
harkeraquila.com

Music Monday: Remix and reconstruct with Aquila

Music Monday features a different category of songs on a weekly basis. Each Monday, Harker Aquila will release seven songs, one song for each day of the week. All of us can learn something from taking a step back and listening to music, especially in listening to remixed songs. Artists remix the musical pieces of other artists, adding their own unique element and sometimes changing the mood — but still keeping the basic structure of the song. Artists sample tunes, or re-record their own music years later, bringing new life and strength to their music. Sometimes we need to reflect on our past as well, reconstructing and remixing our goals and ideas. Aquila brings a playlist of seven remixed, re-recorded or covered songs to spread this message of reconstructing.
MUSIC
LSU Reveille

Music Mondays: Middle school vibez XD

Let's be real, middle school was awkward, but the music was iconic. College is hard these days, so I'd rather reminisce on the simpler times where my biggest problem was choosing between Bop and Tiger Beat at the grocery store. This week's playlist is jam packed with all the middle...
MUSIC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Broad Street UMC to hold Music Review Monday

The Broad Street United Methodist Church Prime Timers have scheduled their annual Music Review for 11 a.m. Monday in Memorial Hall at the church. The church is at 315 W. Broad St., Statesville. This is a joint effort of William Shuford, a retired musician and educator, and the Prime Timers...
STATESVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bauer
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Blues Fest prepares to relaunch this weekend

READING, Pa. — Organizers and volunteers are working hard to get everything ready for the fourth Reading Blues Fest. "We usually start a couple days ahead of time, help to set things up, get the things ready, put up the signs and do whatever they need us to do," said Neal Swarmer, a festival volunteer.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Jonny Greenwood wanted Spencer musicians to show individuality

Jonny Greenwood encouraged each member of his 'Spencer' orchestra to show their individuality. The Radiohead guitarist has composed the soundtrack to the upcoming Princess Diana biopic, and he turned the traditional baroque ensemble on its head to create something special. He told Uncut magazine: "One at a time, while they...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘The Sandlot’ Actor Art LaFleur Dies at 78

Art LaFleur, who is known for his role as Babe Ruth in the cult classic The Sandlot has reportedly passed away at the age of 78. According to TMZ, The Sandlot star died on Wednesday (November 16th) after a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. His wife Shelley revealed to the media outlet that the actor passed away in his home surrounded by his family. It was also revealed that LaFleur was still cracking jokes to make his family laugh in the days leading up to his passing.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giant#Wfmz
tucson.com

Enjoy live music with your murals in downtown Tucson this Monday

In what can only be described as a perfect convergence of art and exercise, 10 chamber music ensembles from the UA Fred Fox School of Music will serenade hundreds of Meet Me At Maynards walkers following a path along a series of downtown murals. “Musical Murals” is the latest in...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Times Leader

TL Cares: Congratulations, Nancy Bauer!

JENKINS TWP. — Contacted late Friday afternoon, Nancy Bauer, the 26th and final $1,000 winner in the TL Cares cash giveaway program, said that the call could not have come at a better time. “You just saved Christmas for me,” Bauer joked. “This is so wonderful, I’m so giddy.”. With...
LIFESTYLE
NYLON

Billie Eilish Will Host And Perform As Musical Guest On 'SNL'

Saturday Night Live has announced its latest slate of hosts and musical guests for the next two episodes of the season, and last episodes of 2021. In a twist of events, Billie Eilish will host and perform on the December 11 episode of SNL. Paul Rudd and Charli XCX will host and perform, respectively, the following week, December 18.
CELEBRITIES
CBS San Francisco

Legendary Bay Area Band Metallica Announces December ‘San Francisco Takeover’ Events

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Iconic Bay Area band Metallica on Wednesday announced a series of “San Francisco Takeover” events next month that will coincide with two Chase Center concerts marking the group’s 40th Anniversary. The band sent out an email to people signed up for its Fifth Member fan club Wednesday morning announcing the list of associated events, which will include whiskey tastings, concerts, a film festival featuring Metallica-focused films at the AMC Kabuki and several events involving band photographer Ross Halfin and the release of a new photo book focused on the band’s self-titled 1991 “Black Album.” That effort...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WFMZ-TV Online

Dance Mobility: Waltzing on wheels

It’s ballroom dancing, on wheels! And it’s hitting dance floors across the country and opening doors to thousands of people who thought they’d never dance again. For many in wheelchairs, the idea of ballroom dancing may seem impossible. But one woman wants to let everyone know you don’t have to be able to stand to waltz, tango, foxtrot or even cha-cha.
THEATER & DANCE
WFMZ-TV Online

Christkindlmarkt opens for holiday season at SteelStacks

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's already Christmas in the Christmas City. Christkindlmarkt opened Friday at SteelStacks in Bethlehem, and the city's tree lighting is set for Friday night. Christkindlmarkt brings together about 160 vendors, more than 100 of which are from Pennsylvania. "Ecstatic to be back. The crowds look good. So...
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy