Music Monday: Billy Bauer

Music Monday features a different category of songs on a weekly basis. Each Monday, Harker Aquila will release seven songs, one song for each day of the week. All of us can learn something from taking a step back and listening to music, especially in listening to remixed songs. Artists remix the musical pieces of other artists, adding their own unique element and sometimes changing the mood — but still keeping the basic structure of the song. Artists sample tunes, or re-record their own music years later, bringing new life and strength to their music. Sometimes we need to reflect on our past as well, reconstructing and remixing our goals and ideas. Aquila brings a playlist of seven remixed, re-recorded or covered songs to spread this message of reconstructing.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO