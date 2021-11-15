ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Need for Speed Carbon - NFSC Wingman v.2.0.0.1337 - Game mod - Download

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFSC Wingman is a mod for Need for Speed: Carbon, created by nlgzrgn. - Select any character in game as your wingman! (Wolf will be your new wingman.) - Select a role, which...

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepressure.com

Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Save form Start. Max Level. All map and treasure discovered. - Game mod - Download

Save game for Kingdom Come: Deliverance created by Donkuato. A packet of saves from the very beginning of the game (the first is from the start, the second from the meeting with Teresa, the third from the escape, the fourth from Talmberg and the fifth from Rattay). The character has the maximum level, all the treasures on the map have been discovered. The story remains intact.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Doom II: Hell on Earth - OSJC MajorCrisis : Ultimate Edition v.2.6.9 Ultimate Edition - Game mod - Download

OSJC's DooM Major Crisis is a mod for Doom II: Hell on Earth, created by The OSJC. A gameplay mod for zdoom inspired by doom3, the doom movie and quake 2. Disgraced Former air force sf, Major Jack Sheppard, has spent the last few years running garbage transport barges to and from the uac orbitals and moon facilities following a dishonorable discharge from the forces for refusing to follow orders NOT to go back into enemy territory to rescue stranded personnel. despite the successful rescue of 80% of abandoned personnel, Sheppard was shot down on his final trip back into enemy territory. surviving the crash with only a service pistol, jack fought his way back on foot accumulating over 20 confirmed kills and the final rescue of two of the 6 remaining men. the others too wounded to survive the trip.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
gamepressure.com

Dark Souls III - PVP Save File NG0 SL70 - Game mod - Download

Save game for Dark Souls 3 created by BobHarlie. A save where you will find a character at level 70 and with decent equipment. All bosses have been killed, except Aldrich, Twins of Lothric and Soul of Cinder. The save guarantees an optimal entry into PvP. Installation:. Unzip the archive...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Save Perfecto - Game mod - Download

Save game for Pathfinder: Kingmaker created by Donkuato. A save made just after defeating Stag Lord. All companions so far have been recruited. The author made an effort to discover and search every nook and cranny of the location. In the inventory you will find all parts of the artifact, the best weapons and armor, recipes, rings, books and quest rewards. The hero is a Paladin.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mod#Need For Speed#Nfsc Wingman#Nfsc Extra Options
gamepressure.com

The Banner Saga - Save from the End (Alette) - Game mod - Download

Save game for The Banner Saga created by Donkuato. A save made at the very end of the game. The clash is survived by Alette. The author tried to recruit every possible companion and never let anyone leave. He tried to make the most optimal decisions and prioritized the morale of his charges over acquiring resources or items.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

RPG Maker Fes - Forced Recall v.1.1.1 - Full game - Download

Forced Recall is a free adventure game by JIHAUS. A shipment of valuable goods belonging to the mega corporation, Solarcorp, arrived at its destination unmolested, only to reveal the contents inexplicably gone without a trace. Shortly after, a half-dead witness contacts the company, claiming that this was a heist, and that he was part of it. Driven mad by shock and pain, he is unable to give the information he claims to have. With the witness's time and sanity running out, the agents of Solarcorp decide to enlist the services of two memory divers, said to be the best in the business. Their goal is to dive into the man's fractured mindscape in an attempt to help him remember his role in the seemingly impossible heist, so that they can persecute and punish the thieves - and perhaps find out if there's more to the heist than it seems.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
gamepressure.com

Game mod - Download

A save made right after completing the prologue. Arthur can boast fully developed skills (as well as his horse) and improved equipment. All side activities have been completed. Unzip the contents of the archive;. Then paste the files from the "RDR2 SPRUT 2" folder into the folder that contains your...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

How to fix Xbox on PC slow download speed

Downloading Xbox games on PC should be easy and a lot of the time it is, but sometimes download speeds can be incredibly slow, dropping down into the Kb/s. Whether it’s the Xbox PC app or the Microsoft Store app, installing games can be made very difficult by really low download speeds. When installing something big like Forza Horizon 5 at over 100 GB in size, this can be a serious problem. Here’s how to fix Xbox on PC slow download speeds.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Need for Speed Report Shares Update on Next Game in the Series

Back in March, the new and untitled Need for Speed game in development was delayed to 2022 so its developer, Criterion, could aid DICE in the development of Battlefield 2042. This was the last we heard about the game, until this week. Taking to Twitter, industry insider and leaker Tom Henderson relayed word that a bulk of the team that has been working on Battlefield 2042 is moving on to other projects, including the developers that make up Criterion, who, according to Henderson are back to working on the next installment in the Need for Speed series.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Riftbreaker - No Hammer Slowdown v.1.0.0 - Game mod - Download

No Hammer Slowdown is a mod for The Riftbreaker, created by BrewBreuw. Removes the self-stun every time you swing a hammer. Now you can use it more like the power fists. To install on Steam, go to your Riftbreaker packs folder (default location: C:\Program Files. (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Riftbreaker\packs) and put the .zip...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Legend of Grimrock II - Eternal Recurrence v.1.3.8.1 - Game mod - Download

Eternal Recurrence is a mod for Legend of Grimrock II, created by Andak Rainor. Live a new adventure every time you play. Inspired by Grimrock Unlimited, Eternal Recurrence will let you explore as many levels as you wish. The multiple elemental schools spells pack is integrated in this campaign. On...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Xbox Game Pass mods will soon be a thing, thanks to Windows app update

The Microsoft storefront has come a long way since the dark age of Games for Windows Live, but the Xbox App still has a few restrictive quirks related to file accessibility. Thankfully, it looks like Windows game folder restrictions might soon be a thing of the past, as a future update will remove the app’s file structure shackles.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Wolfenstein 3D - ECWolf v.1.3.3 - Game mod - Download

ECWolf is a mod for Wolfenstein 3D, created by Braden "Blzut3" Obrzut. ECWolf is an advanced source port for Wolfenstein 3D, Spear of Destiny, and Super 3D Noah's Ark based off of the Wolf4SDL code base. ECWolf pulls a substantial amount of code from ZDoom and aims to provide a wide array of mod editing capabilities without the need to modify the source code. Most importantly you will no longer need to replace entire data sets. With ECWolf you could for example add a weapon without needing to distribute every sprite in the game along with it. Mods will be neatly packaged into a single file just like they are for Doom.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Tabletop Simulator - Fantasy Grounds - Game demo - Download

This is a demo version of Fantasy Grounds. It allows you to test features or join an Ultimate GM in online play. Fantasy Grounds is an application acting as a virtual online gaming table primarily intended for pen and paper style narrative role playing games. It is designed to perform many of the things you can do while playing at a conventional gaming table and move it online.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Game demo - Download

This is a demo for Creeper World 4: The Creeper created by Knuckle Cracker. Creeper World 4: The Creeper has returned with a vengeance The unstoppable fluid enemy has returned and destroyed every world in its path! Defend against Creeper as it floods across the 3D terrain in this real time strategy game where the enemy is a fluid.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy