ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

You just finished harvesting your crops. Now what?

beef2live.com
 5 days ago

The vast majority of the 2021 corn and soybean crop is harvested, or will be, within the next couple weeks. Now what? For producers with enough on farm storage to store the bulk of corn and soybeans, the job now is to merchandise those commodities for the best price you can...

beef2live.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Offset fertilizer costs with variable-rate technology

Soaring fertilizer costs, at their highest levels since 2008, are impacting 2022 planting decisions. Analysts predict a correction is unlikely in the near term. According to the USDA’s Illinois Production Cost Report in October, the average price for urea was $810 per metric ton compared to $352 per metric ton in 2020. Diammonium phosphate (DAP) prices were at $814 per metric ton, nearly double what they were in 2020 at $427 per metric ton.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

October cattle placements up 2%

November 19, 2021 By John Perkins Filed Under: Beef, News, USDA. The USDA’s cattle on feed numbers were close to pre-report expectations. October placements were up 2% on the year at 2.245 million head, most of that cattle weighing less than 800 pounds, with feed prices somewhat softer, but hay costs and drought conditions in the western Plains continue to be big concerns.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crop Yield#Ethanol#Weather#Harvesting#Soybeans#Wasde#Prospective Plantings#The South American
beef2live.com

This week’s technical takeaway: The spotlight is on soybeans

The last full trading week prior to Thanksgiving has wrapped up and the volatility of the week didn’t disappoint. Soybeans saw the most movement with a trading range on the January contract of 51.25 cents and a settlement 19 cents higher on the week. Wheat, like soybeans, traded with plenty...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn, soybeans, wheat mixed Friday

Soybeans were mixed, adjusting spreads. Contracts consolidated ahead of the holiday shortened week, expecting much lighter business. Thanksgiving will push back the USDA’s weekly export sales numbers to Friday morning. The trade continues to watch U.S. harvest activity and conditions in South America. The faster than average planting pace in Brazil will likely make their beans available for export sooner than normal, which has limited demand for U.S. beans to some extent. Soybean meal was up on continued concerns about available supplies, including from Argentina, the world’s biggest exporter of soybean products. Bean oil was down on product spread adjustments.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Contract livestock producers get $270 million in pandemic aid

Payments totaling $270 million are being made to so-called contract producers to offset revenue lost to the pandemic in 2020, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. Previous aid programs were directed at the owners of livestock but not the farmers who produced hogs, poultry, and eggs under contract to them.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

6 Farm Themes Discussed at Ag Banker Conference – DTN

Agriculture is seeing short-term inflation and supply chain challenges in several ways, but the industry and the overall U.S. economy will continue to be pressured by demographic and technology changes going forward. Those were just a few of the topics from speakers this week at the American Bankers Association Ag...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Reuters

Drug, feed ingredient shortages hit U.S. livestock producers

CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Michigan dairy farmer Doug Chapin has been unable to buy bottles of veterinary penicillin for his cows for more than a month. In Minnesota, pig farmer Randy Spronk reformulated feed rations due to a shortage of the widely used ingredient lysine, an amino acid that helps livestock grow.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Export Sales: Mixed bag this week

USDA’s latest batch of grain export sales data, out Thursday morning and covering the week through November 11, provided a mixed set of numbers for traders to digest - as it often does. Corn sales slid 15% lower week-over-week while corn shipments reached a marketing-year high. Sorghum sales were also at a marketing-year high last week. Soybean volume moved 13% higher week-over-week, while wheat volume jumped 40% higher from a week ago. Old crop corn export sales declined 15% from a week ago and fell 19% below the prior four-week average, with 35.6 million bushels. New crop sales added another 5.5 million bushels, for a total of 41.1 million bushels. That was slightly toward the lower end of trade guesses, which ranged between 31.5 million and 55.9 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year are trending modestly below last year’s pace, with 306.3 million bushels. Corn export shipments climbed to a marketing-year high of 46.0 million bushels last week. Mexico was the No. 1 destination, with 15.9 million bushels. Colombia, Japan, Canada and Guatemala rounded out the top five. Sorghum export sales were a welcome surprise, reaching a marketing-year high of 12.7 million bushels last week. That grain is bound for unknown destinations, China and Mexico. Cumulative sales for the 2021/22 marketing year remain moderately behind last year’s pace, meantime. Soybean export sales improved 13% from a week ago but were still 20% below the prior four-week average, with 50.8 million bushels. That was toward the higher end of trade estimates, which ranged between 36.7 million and 59.9 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year remain moderately behind last year’s pace for now, with 608.4 million bushels. Soybean export shipments slipped 12% below the prior four-week average but still came in at a robust 86.1 million bushels. China dominated all destinations, with 60.9 million bushels. The Netherlands, Mexico, Thailand and Spain rounded out the top five. Wheat export sales climbed 40% higher week-over-week and were 21% above the prior four-week average, with 14.7 million bushels. That was near the middle of trade guesses, which ranged between 9.2 million and 19.3 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year are still moderately behind last year’s pace, with 340.8 million bushels. Wheat export shipments climbed 65% above the prior four-week average to reach 11.4 million bushels. Nigeria was the top destination, with 4.8 million bushels. Venezuela, Guatemala, Japan and Mexico rounded out the top five. Click here for more highlights and insights from the latest USDA report, covering November 5 through November 11.
AGRICULTURE
The Richmond Observer

USDA issuing approximately $270M in Pandemic Assistance to poultry, livestock contract producers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun issuing approximately $270 million in payments to contract producers of eligible livestock and poultry who applied for Pandemic Assistance. Earlier this year, USDA’s Farm Service Agency identified gaps in assistance including in the initial proposal to assist contract growers. In August, USDA released the improved program for contract producers to fill these gaps, providing support as part of USDA’s broader Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Soybeans scream, “don’t forget about me!”

Just weeks ago soybean futures prices looked poised to sink well below the $12 threshold and fall potentially $1 lower as traders anticipated a larger crop in South America and a large U.S. crop to be planted in the spring of 2022. Trade was also monitoring the fact that ending stocks on USDA reports had been slowly creeping higher since May of 2021.
AGRICULTURE
Springfield Business Journal

Opinion: How supply chain issues are impacting farming industry

I’m a notoriously last-minute Christmas shopper, but I come by it honestly. Growing up, I remember riding to Clinton with my dad on Christmas Eve after doing chores so that he could shop at the jewelry store before it closed. Although I start planning with the greatest of intentions, I always seem to find myself scrambling at the last minute to find the perfect gift for my wife. This year, I’ve got my work cut out for me. If I don’t get started now, I may not find the right one in the store or online.
AGRICULTURE
farmforum.net

Focus on Ag: USDA reports favorable to soybean markets

The monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture World Supply and Demand Estimates Report was released on Nov. 9, which will likely impact corn and soybean markets in the coming months. The report made minor adjustments to projected 2021-22 U.S. corn and soybean carryover estimates at the end of the current marketing...
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Cattle Available for Slaughter Give Meatpackers Options

Cattle Available for Slaughter Give Meatpackers Options. Commercial beef production for 2017 is revised upward slightly to 26.5 billion pounds, due to greater than expected commercial slaughter in the second quarter and higher anticipated commercial slaughter in the third and fourth quarters. As packers have bid higher for fed cattle for slaughter in the first and second quarters of 2017, feedlots experienced positive returns from marketing calves bought at relatively low prices during the second half of 2016. The price for feeder steers weighing 750-800 pounds sold at the Oklahoma City National Stockyards averaged $128.30 per cwt in the fourth quarter of 2016, while the 5-Area price for fed cattle marketed at an average of $132.76 per cwt in the second quarter of 2017.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

US on Pace to Export 2nd Lowest Amount of Wheat in 20 Seasons

Based on the highest domestic prices in about ten years and a lagging sales pace to date, last week USDA lowered the 2021/22 U.S. wheat export forecast by 15 million bushels (mb) to 860 mb. As we have detailed in prior posts, the global wheat stocks and stocks-to-use ratio (if...
AGRICULTURE
farmforum.net

Farmers Can Now Make Elections, Enroll in Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage Programs

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is in the process of issuing $1.8 billion in payments to agricultural producers who enrolled in the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for the 2020 crop year.  These payments provide critical support to help mitigate fluctuations in either revenue or prices for certain crops. These two USDA safety-net programs help producers of certain crops build back better after facing the impacts of COVID-19 and other challenges.  
AGRICULTURE
agdaily.com

World farming records: The biggies in crops, livestock, and machines

Throughout the years, agriculture has garnered a long, proud history made up of challenges, incredible feats, and memorable accomplishments. There are quite a few ways to quantity these — we could look at historical records, analyze data, review new technology or even dig into financial benchmarks. But there are also more fun ways of examining how far ag has come, such as looking at the incredible outliers who have set new records and raised the bar just that much higher.
AGRICULTURE
Norwalk Reflector

2022 reporting of fall seeded crops is Dec. 15

All producers are reminded that the acreage reporting date for fall seeded crops has changed and the acreage reporting date is Dec. 15. This applies to all fall seeded crops including fall barley, fall wheat and all other fall-seeded small grains. Please call to report and certify your crops. Enrollment...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy