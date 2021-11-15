ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dead Space (2008) - Noxious v.2.0 - Full game - Download

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoxious is a third-person shooter which takes place in a research facility. You, a scientist, got trapped inside when the facility went into lock down due to...

www.gamepressure.com

gamepressure.com

Saints Row Reboot Delayed by Several Months

The reboot of Saints Row has been delayed by several months. The studio wants to polish the game before the August release on PC as well as both major console generations. The release of Saints Row reboot has been pushed back from February to late August 2022. The Saints Row...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Command & Conquer: Red Alert - Scorched Earth v. November 6th Snapshot (6112021) - Game mod - Download

Scorched Earth is a mod for Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2, created by ATHSE. A mature overhaul of the entire game, not a total conversion in that the canon is retained, as are most existing units, but all sides are expanded greatly. Each country gets several new units, and everything is rebalanced with those in mind. There is a much greater sense of uniqueness to each country, and play styles will have to compensate for the relative strengths and weaknesses. The AI has received a dramatic overhaul as well. Gone are the days of boring skirmish games or co-op against computer players, the AI is genuinely BRUTAL! Coupled with the increased lethality of weaponry, every game is a challenge. For newbies to the mod, the MEDIUM setting offers the same intelligence, but at a slightly relaxed pace.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Doom II: Hell on Earth - OSJC MajorCrisis : Ultimate Edition v.2.6.9 Ultimate Edition - Game mod - Download

OSJC's DooM Major Crisis is a mod for Doom II: Hell on Earth, created by The OSJC. A gameplay mod for zdoom inspired by doom3, the doom movie and quake 2. Disgraced Former air force sf, Major Jack Sheppard, has spent the last few years running garbage transport barges to and from the uac orbitals and moon facilities following a dishonorable discharge from the forces for refusing to follow orders NOT to go back into enemy territory to rescue stranded personnel. despite the successful rescue of 80% of abandoned personnel, Sheppard was shot down on his final trip back into enemy territory. surviving the crash with only a service pistol, jack fought his way back on foot accumulating over 20 confirmed kills and the final rescue of two of the 6 remaining men. the others too wounded to survive the trip.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
gamepressure.com

The Banner Saga - Save from the End (Before choice) - Game mod - Download

Save game for The Banner Saga created by Donkuato. A save made at the very end of the game, before making the crucial choice of whether to shoot the arrow is Rook or Alette. The author tried to recruit every possible companion and never let anyone leave. He tried to make the most optimal decisions and prioritized the morale of his charges over acquiring resources or items.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Legend of Grimrock II - Eternal Recurrence v.1.3.8.1 - Game mod - Download

Eternal Recurrence is a mod for Legend of Grimrock II, created by Andak Rainor. Live a new adventure every time you play. Inspired by Grimrock Unlimited, Eternal Recurrence will let you explore as many levels as you wish. The multiple elemental schools spells pack is integrated in this campaign. On...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Riftbreaker - No Hammer Slowdown v.1.0.0 - Game mod - Download

No Hammer Slowdown is a mod for The Riftbreaker, created by BrewBreuw. Removes the self-stun every time you swing a hammer. Now you can use it more like the power fists. To install on Steam, go to your Riftbreaker packs folder (default location: C:\Program Files. (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Riftbreaker\packs) and put the .zip...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

RPG Maker Fes - Forced Recall v.1.1.1 - Full game - Download

Forced Recall is a free adventure game by JIHAUS. A shipment of valuable goods belonging to the mega corporation, Solarcorp, arrived at its destination unmolested, only to reveal the contents inexplicably gone without a trace. Shortly after, a half-dead witness contacts the company, claiming that this was a heist, and that he was part of it. Driven mad by shock and pain, he is unable to give the information he claims to have. With the witness's time and sanity running out, the agents of Solarcorp decide to enlist the services of two memory divers, said to be the best in the business. Their goal is to dive into the man's fractured mindscape in an attempt to help him remember his role in the seemingly impossible heist, so that they can persecute and punish the thieves - and perhaps find out if there's more to the heist than it seems.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamepressure.com

Wolfenstein 3D - ECWolf v.1.3.3 - Game mod - Download

ECWolf is a mod for Wolfenstein 3D, created by Braden "Blzut3" Obrzut. ECWolf is an advanced source port for Wolfenstein 3D, Spear of Destiny, and Super 3D Noah's Ark based off of the Wolf4SDL code base. ECWolf pulls a substantial amount of code from ZDoom and aims to provide a wide array of mod editing capabilities without the need to modify the source code. Most importantly you will no longer need to replace entire data sets. With ECWolf you could for example add a weapon without needing to distribute every sprite in the game along with it. Mods will be neatly packaged into a single file just like they are for Doom.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - RespecMod v.1.09.2 - Game mod - Download

RespecMod is a mod for Pathfinder: Wrath of The Righteous, created by BarleyFlour. Completely respec companions (no more 1+ useless levels) Preserve original ability scores. Use a custom point buy value up to 102. Mythic respec functionality (Switching mythic paths will most likely break your game though) Choose whether to...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Blitzkrieg: Burning Horizon - DxWrapper (Windows 10 Fix) v.1.0.6542.21 - Game mod - Download

DxWrapper (Windows 10 Fix) is a mod for Blitzkrieg: Burning Horizon, If you will find this project useful please consider supporting it’s creator through PayPal. DxWrapper is a .dll file designed to wrap DirectX files to fix compatibility issues in older games like Blitzkrieg: Burning Horizon. This project is primarily targeted at fixing issues with running games on Windows 10, by simply dropping .dll and .ini files into the game folder. Its secondary purpose is to offer a single tool combining several projects into one.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

- New Game EX PLUS Party Mod v.1.2 - Game mod - Download

New Game EX PLUS Party Mod is a mod for Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana, created by AyuanX. New Game EX + Party Mod for Ys VIII – Lacrimosa of DANA – PC Unencrypted the files to make them work with the latest version. From: https://ayuanx.wordpress.com/2018/06/16/ys-viii-mod/. Created by: AyuanX (https://ayuanx.wordpress.com/)
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Quake - StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience is a mod for Quake Remastered, created by StixsmasterHD. This mod/preset is designed to help you get the sharpest, cleanest image you may get out of your game without the need to force anything upon your gpu and taken a massive performance hit. I spent many years...
VIDEO GAMES
christcenteredgamer.com

Lawnmower Game: Space Fight (PC)

Thank you Tero Lunkka for submitting this game through our Steam Curator!. Turns out Lawnmower Game is part of a series going into a variety of genres including racing, vehicular combat, and surprisingly, lawnmowing. The eighth game in the series takes a bold approach—where no lawnmower has gone before. Titled Lawnmower Game: Space Fight, this entry goes into space; as to why, for your guess is as good as mine.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

DUSK - StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

StixsworldHD's HD-4K Experience is a mod for DUSK, created by StixsmasterHD. Celem moda jest wyostrzenie grafiki i tekstur oraz ogólne poprawienie jakoœci obrazu w grze DUSK. This mod/preset is designed to help you get the sharpest, cleanest image you may get out of your game without the need to force anything upon your gpu and taken a massive performance hit.
VIDEO GAMES

