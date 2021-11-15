ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Alone in the Dark 2 - Water Hazard v.Enhanced - Full game - Download

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater Hazard is a free survival horror by Zhamul. This game was originally created for Ludum Dare 29. Enhanced version eliminates nasty bugs and adds content. Water Hazard is inspired from...

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepressure.com

Saints Row Reboot Delayed by Several Months

The reboot of Saints Row has been delayed by several months. The studio wants to polish the game before the August release on PC as well as both major console generations. The release of Saints Row reboot has been pushed back from February to late August 2022. The Saints Row...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Dark Souls’ influence on game design refuses to die

After ten years we might have expected the time of Dark Souls to be fading, like the age of fire in the game itself. One of the reasons it and its console-exclusive predecessor, Demon’s Souls, made the impact they did was that they felt refreshingly different from anything else on the market at the time. Now they’re familiar, and many of the mechanics that made them stand out have been compartmentalised and interpreted by hundreds of other studios. ‘Soulslikes’ are now part of the gaming establishment.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Dark Souls III - PVP Save File NG0 SL70 - Game mod - Download

Save game for Dark Souls 3 created by BobHarlie. A save where you will find a character at level 70 and with decent equipment. All bosses have been killed, except Aldrich, Twins of Lothric and Soul of Cinder. The save guarantees an optimal entry into PvP. Installation:. Unzip the archive...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

A Borderlands Game Is Free To Download And Keep, Right Now

Courtesy of the Epic Games Store, Borderlands’ Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure is free to download until the start of next week, so hop to it!. Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure is actually the fourth DLC for Borderlands 2 wherein...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alone In The Dark#Design#Oculus Rift#Xbox Controller#Survival Horror Games#Ludum Dare 29#90#Neverdamage Cmiuc100
gamepressure.com

RPG Maker Fes - Like Clockwork - Full game - Download

Like Clockwork is a free adventure game by JohnArr. 'Like Clockwork' is a comedy RPG in which an unsuspecting sidekick must finish her Hero's quest after he dies in a freak accident with a police car. The adventure begins in a traditional JRPG world, though your new companion Tam McGleish...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

10 mobile horror games to play in the dark

Halloween is over, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the horror genre. Whether you're into movies, TV shows or braving a Stephen King novel, horror's scares can last all year long. And horror video games are no different. (Check out our full list of scary PC and console games.)
TV SHOWS
gamepressure.com

Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Save Perfecto - Game mod - Download

Save game for Pathfinder: Kingmaker created by Donkuato. A save made just after defeating Stag Lord. All companions so far have been recruited. The author made an effort to discover and search every nook and cranny of the location. In the inventory you will find all parts of the artifact, the best weapons and armor, recipes, rings, books and quest rewards. The hero is a Paladin.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamepressure.com

Phantasmagoria - Mysteries of Peak Valley 1: The Lost Sonata v.1.0.5 - Full game - Download

Mysteries of Peak Valley 1: The Lost Sonata is a free adventure game by Sunny Penguin Games. After receiving a mysterious phone call, psychic medium Zack Gellar travels to a large estate house in northern Peak Valley, where he is greeted by a desperate woman's pleas for help. Seeing that the woman is on the brink, he agrees to help her, vowing to communicate with the spirit that haunts her, and in turn help it to find eternal peace.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Game mod - Download

A save made right after completing the prologue. Arthur can boast fully developed skills (as well as his horse) and improved equipment. All side activities have been completed. Unzip the contents of the archive;. Then paste the files from the "RDR2 SPRUT 2" folder into the folder that contains your...
VIDEO GAMES
decodedmagazine.com

FREE Download of Underworld’s ‘Dark & Long (Drift 2 Dark Train remix)’

Those boys at Underworld keep delivering, this time with a free download of their iconic ‘Dark & Long’ track. Released in the summer of 1994, one could argue that Dark Train was Underworld’s first proper anthem. Where previous singles Mmm… Skyscraper I Love You, Rez and Cowgirl had provided the soundtrack to countless nights in dank basements and underground clubs, Dark Train drove a hole directly through the walls and parked itself on the main dance floor. It quickly crossed from techno world and into the super clubs – those buttoned up, shiny new sonic meccas that sprang up all over the UK in the mid ’90s. Once there, it began to shape the sounds around it, an irrepressible, irresistible virus in the mainstream. Often imitated over the years, Dark Train was never equalled.
MUSIC
gamepressure.com

Subnautica - SubRay - Full game - Download

SubRay is a free game by Subray Team. SubRay is an underwater exploration game, with a focus on survival. The primary aesthetic of SubRay is exploration, with a secondary supporting aesthetic of sensation. Our goal with SubRay is to guide the player on a journey of wonder and solitude, creating an immersive play experience using dynamic audio and a distinct visual style.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Dead Space (2008) - Noxious v.2.0 - Full game - Download

Noxious is a third-person shooter which takes place in a research facility. You, a scientist, got trapped inside when the facility went into lock down due to the test subjects escaping containment. You must reroute power from around the facility to a large laser cannon to blow your way out.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Tabletop Simulator - Fantasy Grounds - Game demo - Download

This is a demo version of Fantasy Grounds. It allows you to test features or join an Ultimate GM in online play. Fantasy Grounds is an application acting as a virtual online gaming table primarily intended for pen and paper style narrative role playing games. It is designed to perform many of the things you can do while playing at a conventional gaming table and move it online.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - Unofficial Skyrim Special Edition Downgrade Patcher (Full Patcher) v.1.4 - Game mod - Download

Unofficial Skyrim Special Edition Downgrade Patcher (Full Patcher) is a mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition., created by halgari. An automated patcher to downgrade your Skyrim install from the new AE version to the previous SE version, without redistributing files or requiring any sort of complexity. Just download this, and click "Patch" and it'll do the work.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Game demo - Download

This is a demo for Creeper World 4: The Creeper created by Knuckle Cracker. Creeper World 4: The Creeper has returned with a vengeance The unstoppable fluid enemy has returned and destroyed every world in its path! Defend against Creeper as it floods across the 3D terrain in this real time strategy game where the enemy is a fluid.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

LoL RPG Ruined King Launches; Further Single-player Games Announced

Today, marked the unexpected release of Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. Riot Games announced the release during a livestream held together with Nintendo. The presentation also touched on other single-player games set in the LoL universe. RIOT GAMES' SINGLE-PLAYER TITLES:. Ruined King - RPG, launches today. Song of...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Halo Infinite Beta Goes Big on Steam; Figures are Impressive

Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta is immensely popular. The game is Xbox Game Studios' biggest success on Steam to date. The open beta for Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode kicked off yesterday. We didn't have to wait long for crowds of players to join the online competition. We already know that this was the biggest launch of an Xbox Game Studios title on Steam ever. At the peak moment of the day Halo Infinite was played by as many as 272 thousand people. The previous record holder was Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which attracted 161,000 players.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy