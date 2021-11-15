ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Riftbreaker - Scan x10 and Instant scan v.1.1 - Game mod - Download

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScan x10 and Instant scan is a mod for The Riftbreaker, created by CoffeeKitty. Gives 10 times as much...

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

PlayStation 5 store restock list and updates

Even though the PlayStation 5 is almost a year old, it’s still difficult to buy one. our guide is designed to make getting a PlayStation 5 easier. In this PS5 restock and tracking guide, we’ll share links to every retailer we can find that carries the PS5 and explain how to find Twitter accounts that post up-to-date restock links as they become available. This guide will also share some best practices — the things that worked for us — for tracking PS5 stock. We’ll also give you weekly updates on when each retailer last announced a drop for the system.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Banner Saga - Save from the End (Before choice) - Game mod - Download

Save game for The Banner Saga created by Donkuato. A save made at the very end of the game, before making the crucial choice of whether to shoot the arrow is Rook or Alette. The author tried to recruit every possible companion and never let anyone leave. He tried to make the most optimal decisions and prioritized the morale of his charges over acquiring resources or items.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Save form Start. Max Level. All map and treasure discovered. - Game mod - Download

Save game for Kingdom Come: Deliverance created by Donkuato. A packet of saves from the very beginning of the game (the first is from the start, the second from the meeting with Teresa, the third from the escape, the fourth from Talmberg and the fifth from Rattay). The character has the maximum level, all the treasures on the map have been discovered. The story remains intact.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Command & Conquer: Red Alert - Scorched Earth v. November 6th Snapshot (6112021) - Game mod - Download

Scorched Earth is a mod for Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2, created by ATHSE. A mature overhaul of the entire game, not a total conversion in that the canon is retained, as are most existing units, but all sides are expanded greatly. Each country gets several new units, and everything is rebalanced with those in mind. There is a much greater sense of uniqueness to each country, and play styles will have to compensate for the relative strengths and weaknesses. The AI has received a dramatic overhaul as well. Gone are the days of boring skirmish games or co-op against computer players, the AI is genuinely BRUTAL! Coupled with the increased lethality of weaponry, every game is a challenge. For newbies to the mod, the MEDIUM setting offers the same intelligence, but at a slightly relaxed pace.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Program Files#Modifiablewindowsapps
gamepressure.com

Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Save Perfecto - Game mod - Download

Save game for Pathfinder: Kingmaker created by Donkuato. A save made just after defeating Stag Lord. All companions so far have been recruited. The author made an effort to discover and search every nook and cranny of the location. In the inventory you will find all parts of the artifact, the best weapons and armor, recipes, rings, books and quest rewards. The hero is a Paladin.
RECIPES
gamepressure.com

Dark Souls III - PVP Save File NG0 SL70 - Game mod - Download

Save game for Dark Souls 3 created by BobHarlie. A save where you will find a character at level 70 and with decent equipment. All bosses have been killed, except Aldrich, Twins of Lothric and Soul of Cinder. The save guarantees an optimal entry into PvP. Installation:. Unzip the archive...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Game mod - Download

A save made right after completing the prologue. Arthur can boast fully developed skills (as well as his horse) and improved equipment. All side activities have been completed. Unzip the contents of the archive;. Then paste the files from the "RDR2 SPRUT 2" folder into the folder that contains your...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamepressure.com

My Summer Car - Drivable Ricochet Save - Game mod - Download

A record where you will find a fully built and roadworthy Ricochet car. Then paste the files from the "My Summer Car mrlehma" folder into the folder where you have your My Summer Car game logs (by default C:\Users\[User name]\AppData\LocalLow\Amistech\My Summer Car).
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Blitzkrieg: Burning Horizon - DxWrapper (Windows 10 Fix) v.1.0.6542.21 - Game mod - Download

DxWrapper (Windows 10 Fix) is a mod for Blitzkrieg: Burning Horizon, If you will find this project useful please consider supporting it’s creator through PayPal. DxWrapper is a .dll file designed to wrap DirectX files to fix compatibility issues in older games like Blitzkrieg: Burning Horizon. This project is primarily targeted at fixing issues with running games on Windows 10, by simply dropping .dll and .ini files into the game folder. Its secondary purpose is to offer a single tool combining several projects into one.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Mount & Blade: Warband - Between Empires v.1.0 - Game mod - Download

Between Empires is a mod for Mount & Blade: Warband, created by Between Empires Mod Publishing Team. If you like this mod please consider supporting it’s authors through Patreon. Also be sure to visit team’s Discord. Description:. Deafening artillery fire, rapidly advancing technologies, and globe spanning Empires await you in...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

World of Warcraft - Mythic Dungeon Tools v.3.7.0 (for game version 9.1.5) - Game mod - Download

Mythic Dungeon Tools is a tobol for World of Warcraft, created by Mything Dungeon Tools Team. Mythic Dungeon Tools is a Mythic+ Dungeon Planner AddOn which helps you perfectly plan out your strategies and pull patterns in Mythic+ Dungeons. Every NPC in every Shadowlands dungeon has been mapped out and can be viewed on an interactive map. Furthermore you have the option to select these enemies and devide the enemies you wish to defeat into pulls. While going through the dungeon and selecting more enemies the progress bar will fill up and you will know exactly which enemies to kill to reach perfect enemy forces count. When done with selecting enemies the reoute can be exported and shared via a paste string or send to party members ingame so other users of the AddOn can see what you have planned for the dungeon.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

RPG Maker Fes - Forced Recall v.1.1.1 - Full game - Download

Forced Recall is a free adventure game by JIHAUS. A shipment of valuable goods belonging to the mega corporation, Solarcorp, arrived at its destination unmolested, only to reveal the contents inexplicably gone without a trace. Shortly after, a half-dead witness contacts the company, claiming that this was a heist, and that he was part of it. Driven mad by shock and pain, he is unable to give the information he claims to have. With the witness's time and sanity running out, the agents of Solarcorp decide to enlist the services of two memory divers, said to be the best in the business. Their goal is to dive into the man's fractured mindscape in an attempt to help him remember his role in the seemingly impossible heist, so that they can persecute and punish the thieves - and perhaps find out if there's more to the heist than it seems.
VIDEO GAMES
paloaltonetworks.com

Cortex XDR Scheduled scans

1) My organization has weekly scans scheduled for Tuesday mornings at 10:00am: How do I view or change the schedule for these scans? And is there a best practice for an ideal time to schedule scans for the endpoints? We currently only get about 50% of scans to be successful on a weekly basis.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy