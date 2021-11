COVID-19 dealt a blow to the California State University system that was felt by faculty and students alike. When students began to drop out or take a year off because of the pandemic for mental health reasons or family obligations, the university system panicked, mostly because it’s been working to build up its graduation rate, especially among its students of color and lower-income students. While it looks to bring its hard-earned graduation rate up to 70% by 2025, it is looking at ways that it can help its less fortunate students to succeed. Some of the more controversial ways to do this include dropping grades of Ds and Fs altogether, or even having professors continue to remake their classes so they’re easier for students to pass. Examining these more controversial routes, it is important to consider what the ramifications of such implementations might mean for students overall.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO