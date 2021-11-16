ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Bistro, Inc. Announces Record Revenue for Third Quarter

buffalonynews.net
 3 days ago

Online meal orders increased 501% over same period 2020. MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ('Home Bistro' or the 'Company'), a leading direct to consumer online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet ready-made and lifestyle meals, today reported record revenue of $703,364...

www.buffalonynews.net

phocuswire.com

Despegar narrows adjusted EBITDA loss in Q3 2021

Latin America-based online travel agency Despegar ended the third quarter of 2021 with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $10.3 million, its highest adjusted EBITDA figure since the pandemic-affected second quarter of 2020. Gross bookings for the period ending September 30, 2021, rose 34% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting higher demand for domestic travel...
buffalonynews.net

SusGlobal Energy Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. ('SusGlobal') or (the 'Company') (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro™, an award-winning revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer and LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY®, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided an update on its operational progress.
buffalonynews.net

NRP Stone, Inc. Subsidiary Raises $455,000 of Its First Million

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC:NRPI) NRP Stone reported that through its subsidiary, Uplift Aerospace, it has raised $455,000 of initial funding. This first $1 million will be used to finish current and begin near-term projects. Josh Hanes, CEO of NRP Stone, stated, 'We have a great community behind us. We put the word out to a handful of people, and they responded quickly. We graciously thank them for their confidence in Uplift Aerospace and are preparing to finish this round of private funding so we can move the company forward.' The funding announcement comes shortly after the company made a recent announcement of its debt restructuring.
wibqam.com

Prada sets 4.5 billion euros revenue goal, to boost e-commerce

MILAN (Reuters) -Italian luxury group Prada targets 40% revenue growth in the medium-term from pre-pandemic levels by boosting its online business and the profitability of physical stores, it said on Thursday after sales accelerated in the third quarter. At an investor presentation, the Milan-based, Hong Kong- listed company said retail...
buffalonynews.net

Hannan Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Hannan Metals Limited ('Hannan' or the 'Company') (TSXV:HAN)(OTC PINK:HANNF) announces the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 (the 'AGM') in Vancouver, BC. Shareholders holding a total of 22,654,988 common shares were represented in...
sgbonline.com

Macy’s Q3 Same-Store Sales Jump 37 Percent

Macy’s Inc. significantly raised its earnings outlook for the year after reporting third-quarter results that exceeded expectations. Comparable sales jumped 35.6 percent versus 2020 and 8.7 percent versus 2019. Earnings per share came in a $1.23 on an adjusted basis, up from Wall Street’s consensus estimate of 31 cents. Sales...
Footwear News

Famous Footwear Drives Caleres to Achieve All-Time Record Quarterly Earnings

It was another successful quarter for Caleres, the footwear giant behind Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Vince, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, and more brands. Caleres posted record results for the third quarter, with net sales of $784.2 million, up 21.1% from Q3 of 2020. Net income was about $59.6 million, with an earnings per diluted share of $1.54. Adjusted net income was about $61.5 million. The company also generated record quarterly sales at Famous Footwear, the brand that has consistently delivered explosive growth for the company. Famous Footwear delivered its highest level of Q3 sales in history at about $495 million, which represents a...
Benzinga

Atkore Stock Gains After Q4 Beat, Stellar FY22 Outlook

Atkore Inc (NYSE: ATKR) reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 93.5% year-over-year to $923.73 million, beating the consensus of $839.38 million. Sales by segments: Electrical $697.49 million (+98.9% Y/Y), and Safety & Infrastructure $227.36 million (+78.3% Y/Y). The company attributed the net sales growth to higher average selling prices of $391.3...
FOXBusiness

Macy's sales surge 36%

Macy's swung to a profit in the third quarter and sales surged 36% as shoppers begin to buy dresses, luggage and other goods that fell to the bottom of the shopping list last year when the pandemic struck. Macy's joins a slew of other retailers posting strong sales as they...
WRBI Radio

Hillenbrand announces fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results

BATESVILLE, IN — Hillenbrand, Inc. reported results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year, which ended September 30, 2021. “Fiscal 2021 was a great year for Hillenbrand, as we achieved record levels for order intake, revenue, earnings, and cash flow,” said Joe Raver, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hillenbrand. “I am proud of the resiliency and dedication of our associates, as they executed at a high level throughout the year in the face of significant inflation, global supply chain disruptions, labor market shortages, and the continued impact from COVID-19. In addition to our strong operating results, we streamlined our portfolio through the divestitures of Red Valve, ABEL, and, in October, TerraSource Global. We exceeded our integration synergy targets for the year and remain on track to deliver our year-three run-rate synergy goal of $75 million. With a healthy balance sheet and strong backlog, I believe Hillenbrand is well positioned for growth in fiscal 2022 and beyond.”
everythingrf.com

Qorvo Delivers Strong Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

Qorvo®, announced financial results for the Company’s fiscal 2022 second quarter ended October 2, 2021 earlier this month. Bob Bruggeworth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Qorvo, said, “Qorvo delivered a strong September quarter and is executing well. We are sustaining investments in highly differentiated technologies and best-in-class products to extend our leadership and drive growth. After the quarter closed, Qorvo acquired United Silicon Carbide, an innovator in silicon carbide power devices and a pioneer in silicon carbide JFETs. The addition of United Silicon Carbide leverages Qorvo’s wide bandgap competencies and expands our power franchise.”
investorsobserver.com

Lowe's Companies (LOW) Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings and Revenue Surpass Forecasts; Company Raises Guidance Amid Home Improvement Surge

Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW) released its third-quarter 2021 sales and earnings results on Nov. 17. The North American home improvement retailer posted earnings and revenue results that beat market forecasts. Before market open this morning, LOW stock gained 3.75% in value. Stronger than Expected Sales and Revenue. Lowe’s total third...
Investor's Business Daily

Bilibili Third-Quarter Revenue Falls Short Of Estimates

China-based Bilibili (BILI) reported third-quarter results early Wednesday that missed revenue estimates, as did its outlook. BILI stock fell. The company reported an adjusted loss of 65 cents a share on revenue of $808 million. Analysts expected Bilibili to report a loss of 66 cents a share on revenue of $811.5 million, according to FactSet Research. Revenue jumped 61% from the year-ago period.
buffalonynews.net

NRP Stone, Inc. Announces Preliminary Restructuring of its Corporate Debt in Preparation for Initial Funding

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC:NRPI) is pleased to announce a preliminary restructuring of its corporate debt in preparation for initial funding. Josh Hanes, CEO of NRP Stone, observed, 'We have accomplished our preliminary objectives of initiating earth-space commerce and have prepared the company to become a desirable candidate for first-round funding.' The company recently renegotiated its debt structure with David Clark, a shareholder and note holder, from a series of 8% one-year notes into one single note for the original principle owed. The new note is due December 2023 at 0% interest giving the company time to grow its operations. This forgiveness of interest and the extension of the balance owed reduces the company's liabilities currently and in the future.
nhbr.com

Vapotherm reports big jump in third-quarter revenue

The latest Covid surge has resulted in another surge of revenue for Vapotherm, the Exeter firm that sells breathing apparatus for health care providers. But because of the sheer expense in fulfilling the orders, increased executive compensation and the expense of moving some production to Mexico means the company has suffered millions of dollars in losses.
Zacks.com

Lowe's (LOW) to Post Q3 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?

LOW - Free Report) is likely to register a top-line decline when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Nov 17, before the opening bell. Nevertheless, the bottom line is likely to project growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $21,833 million, indicating a decline of...
buffalonynews.net

Great Atlantic Resources Announces Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the 'Company' or 'Great Atlantic') is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of 5,000,000 flow through units at a price of $0.40 cents per share for gross proceeds of $2,000,000. Each Flow-Through unit consists of one common share that qualifies as a 'flow-through share' as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act and one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-flow common share at the price of $0.75 for 36 months after closing.
