It’s hard to remember the last time Texas A&M entered November with this much still to play for. Sure, they’re ranked No. 14 in the Playoff rankings and are currently tied for third in the division. But with two games against ranked teams still to come, and only one Alabama loss from controlling their own destiny, this season could still have some magic left. And that all starts Saturday as they take on the No. 13 Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. The winner likely moves into the top 10, and more importantly, stays very much in the hunt for the SEC West crown.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO