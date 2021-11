This study states Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are at increased risk of osteoporosis and vascular calcification. Bone demineralization and vascular mineralization go often hand in hand in CKD, similar to as in the general population. This contradictory association is independent of aging and is commonly referred to as the “calcification paradox” or the bone-vascular axis. Various common risk factors and mechanisms have been identified. Alternatively, calcifying vessels may release circulating factors that affect bone metabolism, while bone disease may infer conditions that favor vascular calcification. The present review focuses on emerging concepts and major mechanisms involved in the bone-vascular axis in the setting of CKD. Hence we claim that a better understanding of these concepts and mechanisms may identify therapeutics able to target and exert beneficial effects on bone and vasculature simultaneously.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO