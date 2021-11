Irish whiskey and maple pumpkin butter were made for each other. "Somewhat of a seasonal nod to the pumpkin spice craze, this drink can be enjoyed at any hour of the day," Shae Minnillo, a bartender at Manolito in New Orleans, says about his recipe. Created with both pineapple juice and maple pumpkin butter, the Devil's Own Pumpkin has more bite than it initially lets on. "The pumpkin butter adds mouthfeel beyond its own flavor while the pineapple brightens and adds texture, similar to egg white," Minnillo says.

