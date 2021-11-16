ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks limit Pacers to 2 baskets in 4th quarter, win 92-84

By BRIAN MAHONEY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTcXf_0cxpMvQa00
1 of 7

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks were clearly not going to shoot their way out of their slump.

With most of their starters struggling, it was going to have to be done with defense — just the way they like it.

“This is how we win games,” All-Star forward Julius Randle said.

Immanuel Quickley came off the bench to score 16 points, and the Knicks limited the Indiana Pacers to two baskets in the fourth quarter to rally for a 92-84 victory on Monday night.

Kemba Walker also had 16 points for the Knicks, but he didn’t play in the fourth when the reserves and especially the defense won it for New York. Derrick Rose, Walker’s backup, added 14 points.

The Knicks ended a three-game home losing streak and a two-game skid overall by outscoring the Pacers 23-10 in the final 12 minutes.

“It’s kind of like ’90s-style basketball. You’ve got to go out there and fight,” veteran center Taj Gibson said. “It’s kind of like a playoff game the way we were playing tonight.”

Indiana shot 2 for 20 in the fourth period.

Malcolm Brogdon had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Pacers, who had won two in a row. Domantas Sabonis added 21 points and 15 rebounds, while Caris LeVert scored 17.

The Knicks trailed 74-69 after three quarters before Quickley tied it with the first five points of the fourth. Indiana went back up 82-79 before the Knicks surged ahead with an 8-0 run, with Quickley making a 3-pointer before Rose followed with a basket and an assist on RJ Barrett’s dunk.

The Pacers didn’t have another basket after Brogdon scored with 7:06 to play.

“Their aggression made it tough on us. I think we had some good looks that didn’t go down and we had others that were not good and we were up against the shot clock a couple times,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “And this place can turn into a frenzied place, so we’ve just got to do a better job of executing.”

The Pacers beat the Knicks 111-98 on Nov. 3 behind 25 points from Myles Turner, who made a career-best seven 3-pointers. He had just three points Monday.

Indiana played without rookie Chris Duarte, who had started every game, because of a right shoulder injury.

When Walker checked out for the first time midway through the first quarter, he was 4 for 5 and the rest of the Knicks were 0 for 8. The Pacers led 20-16 after the teams combined to miss 17 of 18 3-point attempts.

Both squads heated up in the second, with the Knicks hitting 54% of their shots and the Pacers taking a 49-48 edge to halftime after closing 3-pointers by Brogdon and Sabonis.

Walker’s basket gave the Knicks a 52-51 lead early in the third before the Pacers ran off 13 straight points, opening a 64-52 advantage on Turner’s 3-pointer with 7:50 remaining in the period.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Justin Holiday started in place of Duarte, whom Carlisle believes was originally hurt in a victory over San Antonio on Nov. 1. Carlisle said the Pacers hope the guard will be available for their next game Wednesday.

Knicks: Barrett finished with 12 points after missing his first six shots. Randle shot 5 for 15 but had 11 points and 11 rebounds. ... Starting C Mitchell Robinson played just 16 minutes before leaving with a sore left ankle. Backup big man Nerlens Noel (sprained right knee) sat out again and has played in just four games.

THINGS CAN ONLY GET BETTER

The Knicks were 0 for 9 from 3-point range in the first quarter. The Pacers were 1 for 9 with two airballs.

REMEMBERING THEY WERE RIVALS

Carlisle believed one of the reasons the Pacers were so sharp in their first meeting with the Knicks was their veteran players viewed it as an important game, knowing the teams had a fierce rivalry in the 1990s.

“Our core guys are in their mid-to-late 20s. They were alive back then and many of them followed basketball. They know who Patrick Ewing and Reggie Miller are and those kinds of things,” Carlisle said. “And when you come to New York to play here, this is a big deal. This is Gotham.”

Pacers: Visit Detroit on Wednesday.

Knicks: Host Orlando on Wednesday.

___

Comments / 0

Related
AllPacers

Knicks-Pacers: Derrick Rose Makes NBA History

The Knicks lost the game 111-98, which had them fall to 5-3 on the season, while the Pacers won their second game in a row and improved to 3-6. Rose finished with 13 points, two rebounds and three assists. Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles...
NBA
Pharos-Tribune

Turner leads charge as Pacers beat Knicks

INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Turner scored 25 points, hitting a career-high 7 of 10 3-pointers, and had 13 rebounds in the Indiana Pacers’ 111-98 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Turner scored the first eight points of the game — and the Pacers never trailed. Caris LeVert added...
NBA
The Associated Press

Cavaliers take on the Knicks, seek 4th straight victory

Cleveland Cavaliers (6-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (6-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over New York. New York went 25-17 in Eastern Conference play and 25-11 at home during the 2020-21...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Immanuel Quickley
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Patrick Ewing
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Taj Gibson
Person
Julius Randle
abc7ny.com

Turner hits 7 3s, has 25 points in Pacers' win over Knicks

INDIANAPOLIS -- - Myles Turner scored 25 points, hitting a career-high 7 of 10 3-pointers, and had 13 rebounds in the Indiana Pacers' 111-98 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Turner scored the first eight points of the game - and the Pacers never trailed. Caris LeVert...
NBA
FanSided

Indiana Pacers: 3 takeaways from statement win against the New York Knicks

Facing one of their toughest challenges to date, the Indiana Pacers managed to score a statement win against the rejuvenated New York Knicks last night, improving to 3-6 in the season. Their first win streak of the campaign comes at a perfect time, giving the team momentum before they embark on a Western Conference road trip .
NBA
theknickswall

Knicks Stumble Out of the Gate, Lose Second Straight to Pacers

A career night from long range for Myles Turner coupled with a poor defensive effort doomed the Knicks in Indiana, losing their third game. The New York Knicks (5-3) dropped their second game in a row with a final score of 111-98 to the Indiana Pacers (3-6) on a night defined by lights-out three-point shooting from Indiana, particularly from center Myles Turner.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The New York Knicks#The Indiana Pacers
Yardbarker

Pacers shade Knicks on Twitter after beating them

It was a pretty brutal dis from Indiana because “Bing Bong” has become the new rallying cry of the Knicks and their fans. If you are not familiar with the backstory, you can read about it here. Save for one meeting in the 2013 postseason, the Pacers-Knicks rivalry has largely...
NBA
Empire Sports Media

Myles Turner, Pacers show Knicks what they are missing

After the New York Knicks lost to the Toronto Raptors, coach Tom Thibodeau talked about losing to a team playing with an edge. Earlier, they responded to an unexpected loss to a rebuilding Orlando Magic team by playing with an edge against a hobbling Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. He was expecting the same when they traveled to Indiana. But to his surprise, it was Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers who showed up with an edge on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Field House.
NBA
New York Post

Pacers troll Knicks with a post-win bing bong

That’s the sound of the Pacers trolling the Knicks. Indiana beat the Knicks, 111-98, Wednesday at Grainbridge Field House, and followed it up by tweeting out New Yorkers’ early season catchphrase to celebrate. The Knicks have now lost two in a row after a 5-1 start with the defending champion...
NBA
Indy Cornrows

Knicks vs. Pacers: Preview and game thread

The Pacers (2-6) will try to win consecutive games for the first time this season when they host the New York Knicks (5-2) on Wednesday night. The Knicks have been a feel-good NBA story after fans celebrated an opening night win over the Celtics and the team has followed it up with a solid start. The Pacers on the other hand are just trying to feel good after a rough start facilitated by several injuries popping up from game-to-game.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
elitesportsny.com

Knicks go cold in Indiana, fall to Pacers 111-98

Knicks go cold in Indiana as the Pacers start to heat up. The New York Knicks have suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season. The inconsistent play finally caught up to them after a 5-1 start. Why did the Knicks lose to the Indiana Pacers?. The three-point line....
NBA
chatsports.com

Halftime Rewind: Pacers 59, Knicks 50

Looking to pick up their second straight win, the Pacers took a 59-50 lead over the New York Knicks into halftime on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Myles Turner ignited Indiana's offense at the start of Wednesday's contest. The 6-11 center connected on his first two 3-point attempts, then put back a Caris LeVert miss to tally eight points in the first 100 seconds of the game. Rookie Chris Duarte added a trey of his own at the 9:55 mark to give the Pacers an 11-0 lead and force an early timeout from Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.
NBA
Yardbarker

Two In A Row? The Pacers Knock Off The Knicks In Indy

After starting the season 1-6 the Indiana Pacers are suddenly on a two-game winning streak and have advanced to 3-6 on the season after Wednesday night's win over the New York Knicks. On Monday they knocked off the San Antonio Spurs, and on Wednesday they beat one of the best...
NBA
chatsports.com

Pacers 111, Knicks 98: “Ahhh, the good old fake comeback”

The New York Knicks traveled to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse to face the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. At 5-2, the Knicks were coming off a deflating defeat to the Raptors in which they surrendered 38 points in the third quarter. The 2-6 Pacers had just won 131-118 against the Spurs. While...
NBA
AllPacers

The Pacers Have Announced Their Injury Report For Game With Knicks

The Indiana Pacers have released their full injury report for Wednesday's game in Indianapolis against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. The full report can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers. The big news is that Malcolm Brogdon is making...
NBA
chatsports.com

Pacers final score: Pacers top Knicks 111-98

The Indiana Pacers led the entire way, topping the New York Knicks to pick up their second straight win. Indiana jumped ahead 11-0, eight of those points coming from Myles Turner. The Pacers had a response all night, especially in the fourth when New York had cut the lead to four with 6:48 remaining. Turner entered, scored five, and it time to turn out the lights.
NBA
Deseret News

3 Jazz players ejected in the 4th quarter before loss to Pacers

The Utah Jazz were beat by the Indiana Pacers 111-100, after three of their main rotational players were tossed from the game. A skirmish in the fourth quarter, started by Rudy Gobert and Myles Turner, ended up with both players being ejected as well as ejections for Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

654K+
Followers
349K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy