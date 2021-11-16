ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tatum scores 23, Celtics beat Cavaliers 98-92 to split set

By BRIAN DULIK Associated Press
 2 days ago

Jayson Tatum scored 23 points and Dennis Schroder had six points in the final 76 seconds as the Boston Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 98-92 on Monday night, splitting their two-game set at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Al Horford had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Schroder and Marcus Smart each scored 14 as Boston (7-7) won for the third time in four games. Tatum also had eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

On Saturday, Darius Garland made two free throws with 9.4 seconds left as Cleveland rallied from a 19-point deficit in a 91-89 win over Boston. Both teams played their third game in four nights.

“That last game didn’t leave a good taste, so we wanted to get back to our winning ways,” Tatum said. “You’ve got to find a way, whatever it takes, and we competed and had good communication. I think we’re all starting to get on the same page.”

Ricky Rubio scored 26 of his 28 points in the second half, Cedi Osman had 26 points and five assists off the bench, and Darius Garland scored 17 for the Cavaliers (9-6), who have won six of eight.

Cleveland rookie Evan Mobley missed all 11 of his field goal attempts and finished with one point, nine rebounds and five assists before heading into the locker room early in the fourth quarter with a sprained right elbow.

“Evan got tangled up a little bit,” Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said.

The Cavaliers appeared to take a 90-88 lead with 1:51 left, but Denzel Valentine’s back foot was out of bounds on a 3-pointer. Schroder made back-to-back baskets to extend Boston’s advantage to 94-89, then tacked on two free throws to close out the scoring.

“We stayed pretty calm throughout, and that starts with Jayson because we just kind of follow him,” Horford said.

Mobley, the third overall draft selection from USC, started at center for the first time after top rebounder Jarrett Allen fell ill before the game. Leading scorer Collin Sexton is out indefinitely with torn cartilage in his left knee.

“If you want to make excuses all night, that’s fine, but we can’t be complaining that this guy is out or that guy is missing,” Rubio said. “Everybody goes through a lot in this league, so it’s about taking care of your teammates.”

Tatum scored 10 points in the third as Boston went ahead for the first time and held a 65-64 advantage. Rubio had 14 points in the period, which featured five lead changes and seven ties.

The Cavaliers went ahead by 11 in the first and second quarters before carrying a 39-37 lead into the break. Celtics center Robert Williams III grabbed six boards before exiting with a sore left knee.

“I think we’ve been through every late-game situation so far,” Boston coach Ime Udoka said. “It’s good that we pulled away at the end.”

Former Celtics cult hero Tacko Fall logged his first meaningful time with the Cavaliers, grabbing two rebounds in eight uneventful minutes.

TEMPORARY SERVICE

Celtics G Dennis Schroder has averaged 24 points in five starts filling in for injured G Jaylen Brown, but Udoka said he will return to a bench role once Brown returns. “We like our regular starting lineup,” Udoka explained. “Dennis is a pseudo sixth starter for us, coming off the bench and finishing games.” Brown, who strained his right hamstring on Nov. 4 at Miami, performed some drills earlier in the day.

TIP-INS

Celtics: C Enes Kanter played a season-high eight minutes, scoring five points, after appearing in two of the first 13 games. Kanter tweeted a flip-card animation Sunday with the caption, “Keep limiting me on the court, I will expose you off the court.” Udoka said he spoke with Kanter, telling him playing time is earned for basketball reasons only. … G Brodric Thomas (left shoulder sprain) has not played this season.

Cavaliers: F Lauri Markkanen is no longer in the NBA’s health and safety protocols for COVID-19, but missed his seventh game in a row. Markkanen and F Kevin Love are both working on their conditioning before returning to game action. … F Lamar Stevens (right ankle sprain) was inactive for the second straight game, while G Collin Sexton (left meniscus tear) is out indefinitely after being hurt Nov. 7 at New York.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Visit the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Cavaliers: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

985thesportshub.com

Celtics hold off late Cavaliers charge to win 98-92

Saturday night was a tough loss for the Celtics to take, but on Monday night they made sure they didn’t leave Cleveland without a win. It didn’t come easy, but the C’s picked up their seventh win of the year Monday night beating the Cavaliers 98-92. It was a constant...
NBA
chatsports.com

Three things to watch for: Celtics-Cavaliers

During the pandemic-impacted season of 2020-21, the NBA experimented with scheduling teams to play the same opponent in consecutive games. This is commonplace, but usually as a home-and-home where both teams travel. This new quirk was traveling to one city to play the same team in an MLB-like mini-series. Players and coaches liked the lessened travel and the simulated playoff environment. The NBA kept a limited amount of the mini-series on tap for the 2021-22 season.
NBA
chatsports.com

Celtics complete revenge game with 98-92 win over the Cavaliers

No matter who would have won, I’m the loser for having to recap back-to-back games between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers which both featured large stretches of completely unintelligible basketball. Thankfully, the Celtics got revenge with a 96-92 win over the Cavs despite some seriously offensively challenged stretches....
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Big Man Robert Williams Ruled Out For Wednesday Night’s Game Vs. Hawks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will be without big man Robert Williams when they visit the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Williams has been ruled out with left knee tendinopathy. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka made the announcement Wednesday morning, and added that Williams’ injury is being considered a “short-term thing.” Williams played just 13 minutes of Monday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers before leaving with the injury. He did not play in the second half. Losing Williams will be a big blow to Boston in the short term, with the team already dealing with the loss of Jaylen Brown as he recovers...
NBA
