ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 3100 block of Mt. Pleasant Street, Northwest

mpdc.dc.gov
 5 days ago

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, November 15, 2021, in...

mpdc.dc.gov

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Post

Man fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly threatened to kill him: witness

The first victim fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly threatened to kill him before the wannabe police officer gunned him down, a witness testified in court Thursday. Ryan Balch, who was at the chaotic protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with Rittenhouse last year, told prosecutors they had a dustup with Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, after spotting him allegedly trying to light a fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
blockclubchicago.org

Men Who Shot Armored Truck Guards, Killed Accomplices ‘Tried To Copy Every Armed Robbery Movie Out There,’ Prosecutors Allege

CHATHAM — Following a “brazen operation of multiple robberies,” two men were ordered held without bail Thursday after allegedly shooting two armored truck guards, one fatally, then killing their two accomplices in “a murderous spree” across the South Side earlier this week. Deandre Jennings, 20, and Antwon Montgomery, 19, have...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

15-Year-Old Arrested, Charged With Capital Murder After Deadly Shooting At Mesquite Business

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was shot and killed at a business in Mesquite on November 17, now a teenager is in custody charged with the crime. According to police, it was around 2:00 p.m. when after receiving a shots fired call officers were sent to the 1800 block of North Galloway Avenue. Once there police found an adult male — whose name has not been released — suffering from several gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, but later died as a result of his injuries. After some investigation, police say they identified and arrested a 15-year-old boy. The name of the teenaged suspect will not be released because of his age. Officials say the investigation into the case continues and are encouraging anyone who has any information about the crime to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator M. Heidelberg at 972-216-6290.
MESQUITE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Philadelphia

Arrest Made in Killing of Woman Inside Her Philly Check Cashing Store

Aruna Mittal was gunned down inside her Ogontz neighborhood checking cashing business on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. On Thursday, Philadelphia police announced an arrest in the killing. Robert Jiles, 64, is charged with criminal homicide, robbery and other related offenses. An arrest has been made in the killing of a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
actionnewsnow.com

Second wanted suspect identified for multiple burglaries in Yuba County

FORBESTOWN, Calif. - A second suspect in a string of burglaries is wanted after deputies saw the person take off when they served a search warrant on Monday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. 51-year-old Sean Lange is identified as a second suspect wanted for multiple felonies. On Nov....
FORBESTOWN, CA
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Ask Public For Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a burglary suspect. On September 25 at about 11:30 a.m., the unknown suspect burglarized a home in the 12200 block of China Lake Dr. The victim’s surveillance camera was able to capture images of the suspect, and police are hoping that he can be identified. Unknown Dallas burglar mugshot (Credit: Dallas Police Department) Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Det. J. Hellenguard #8458 with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0132.
DALLAS, TX
fox32chicago.com

Woman charged with attempted murder in South Side stabbing

CHICAGO - A woman was charged Tuesday in connection with the stabbing of a woman in the Ida B. Wells / Darrow Homes neighborhood on the South Side. Niquia Simbler, 36, was charged with first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, both felonies, police said. Simbler was...
MAYWOOD, IL
CBS Minnesota

2 Charged In Connection To Death Of Pregnant Woman Found Inside Burned Travel Trailer

Originally published Nov. 16, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people face murder charges in connection to the death of a pregnant woman whose body was found severely burned inside a travel trailer in Minneapolis earlier this month. According to Hennepin County court documents, a 27-year-old woman, Jade Monet Rissell, and 42-year-old man, Shannon Michael Benson, are both charged with second-degree murder. They also face additional charges for murder of an unborn child. Both were booked into the Hennepin County Jail. Left to right: Jade Rissell and Shannon Benson (credit: Hennepin County) The complaint says Minneapolis police officers responded on Nov. 8 to a travel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Arrest Four Suspects In Costco Murder Case

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have arrested four individuals accused of murdering 60-year-old Ali Elbanna at the Park Lane Costco on November 16. Police announced that they have arrested 17-year-old James Levels, 17-year-old Janiya Miller, and 19-year-old Jacoby Tatum. Levels was charged with capital murder. Miller was charged with...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy