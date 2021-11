The Kings hit their lowest point of the season in Friday night's 105-103 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center, and it happened in shocking fashion. With the score tied 103-103 and 25.3 seconds remaining on the clock, Sacramento got the ball to De'Aaron Fox, who essentially was guaranteed the ability to take the last shot in regulation. He did not. Instead, Buddy Hield air-balled a 3-pointer at the buzzer. But before he could do that, the Thunder took the lead.

