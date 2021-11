CHICAGO — Aaron Judge is worth it, Hal Steinbrenner said Wednesday. ”It” being a conversation, at the least, about his future. While acknowledging that the Yankees haven’t extended one of their own players via a megadeal since Derek Jeter (now an attendant at these Major League Baseball owners meetings, representing the Marlins, just like Steinbrenner) in 2001, the club’s managing general partner acknowledged that Judge, with one more year to go before free agency, has distinguished himself and merits real consideration of bucking the franchise trend.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO