Rams Vs. 49ers Week 10 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

By Steelers Depot
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 10 of the 2021 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Los Angeles Rams...

www.chatsports.com

turfshowtimes.com

Los Angeles Rams vs Tennessee Titans: Week 9 Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night, but they will have to do it without new linebacker Von Miller. Les Snead and company did it again dishing a couple of draft picks to bring in a big booster to an already stellar defensive roster, but Miller is inactive in Week 9.
TechRadar

Rams vs 49ers live stream: how to watch NFL Monday Night Football online anywhere

Kyle Shanahan has had the upper hand over fellow former Fun Bunch-er Sean McVay over the past couple of seasons, but it's the 49ers man who's under the greater pressure tonight, his team stuck at the bottom of the NFC West after a particularly awful defeat to a weakened Cardinals team. Read on as we explain how to get a Rams vs 49ers live stream and watch NFL Monday Night Football online no matter where you are today.
Person
Levi
RamDigest

Odell Beckham Jr. to Make Rams Debut Monday Night vs. 49ers

Odell Beckham Jr.'s role with the Rams just grew considerably following the season-ending ACL injury that Robert Woods suffered on Friday, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. As a result, the Rams will be wasting no time to get Beckham out on the field as he'll make his debut...
Sporting News

Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 10 Rams vs. 49ers single-game tournaments

Two of the game’s most highly regarded offensive minds will be in action on Monday Night Football when Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay lead the 49ers and Rams into battle. The Niners have dominated this series of late, winning the past four meetings, but the Rams opened as four-point road favorites and provide the higher-ceiling plays for our FanDuel single-game DFS lineup.
#49ers#Night Game#American Football#Wr
elitesportsny.com

The Top Rams vs. 49ers Player Props Picks for Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Rams bolstered Matt Stafford’s weaponry this week with the signing of Odell Beckham Jr. before almost instantly losing Robert Woods to an ACL tear. The 7-2 Rams travel north to play the 3-5 San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, putting their perfect 4-0 road record on the line.
Pride Of Detroit

Come join our Movember Monday Night Football simulcast: 49ers vs. Rams

On Monday night, the first half of our Movember charity month will come to a close. All month, we have been raising money, interviewing Detroit Lions players, growing out mustaches, and doing some ridiculous things to encourage donations from you, the incredibly generous Lions fandom. Through the first 14 days, you all have helped in raising over $5,000 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation. (CONTINUE TO DONATE HERE)
fantasypros.com

Week 10 Monday Night Showdown DFS Primer (Rams at 49ers) PREMIUM

The end of the week was a roller coaster ride for the Rams. First, there was the excitement of agreeing to a deal with Odell Beckham Jr. Unfortunately, second, they suffered a major loss with Robert Woods suffering a season-ending knee injury on Saturday. As a result, there is intrigue and uncertainty about how things will shake out among the tertiary passing-game options. Conversely, the host 49ers have their full complement of top receiving weapons at their disposal for the second week in a row. Interestingly, the lack of data with all three of San Francisco’s top pass-catchers sharing the field since last year creates intrigue and uncertainty in its own right. Thus, I think you’ll see roster percentages more widely spread than usual on a single-game slate.
chatsports.com

LA Rams vs SF 49ers MNF: 2nd quarter game thread

The Los Angeles Rams are not off to an ideal start. Matthew Stafford has been intercepted on both drives that happened in the first quarter and on the other side of the ball, the San Francisco 49ers had an 18-play touchdown drive that took up nearly the entire period. The 49ers lead 14-0 despite the fact that LA got the ball to start the game.
profootballnetwork.com

Monday Night NFL DFS Picks: Rams vs. 49ers top bargains are Brandon Aiyuk, Ben Skowronek, and Van Jefferson

The hype and drama surrounding Week 10 Monday Night Football is intense in fantasy football circles. Can Odell Beckham Jr. have an immediate impact, particularly with Robert Woods now out for the year? Is Brandon Aiyuk officially a WR3/flex play in fantasy football? Can we trust Jimmy Garoppolo after two consecutive QB1 weeks? These and other questions have to be addressed when we make our Monday Night Football picks. With a focus on high upside, here’s our favorite Week 10 Monday Night Football DFS lineup, plus a couple of special bargains.
MassLive.com

Monday Night Football Manningcast | Rams vs. 49ers, Week 10: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch with Peyton and Eli Manning

The Manningcast returns to ESPN as Eli Manning and Peyton Manning get set for another round of quirky commentary on Monday Night Football. The Los Angeles Rams will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 10 NFL matchup that will feature the debut of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. with his new team. The Manning brothers will be there with a new set of guests to provide their usual banter along with a series of guests, including commentator Al Michaels and former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers. The primary Monday Night Football broadcast will air on TV via ESPN and streaming via fuboTV. However, the Manning Cast is an alternate broadcast that will air on ESPN2 or live stream via fuboTV.
Rams optimistic Von Miller (ankle) will play Monday night vs. 49ers

Barring a setback, it appears Von Miller will play in his first NFL game as an L.A. Ram Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported there is optimism Miller will suit up tonight after looking good in practice, per a source informed of the situation.
SportsGrid

FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 10 Monday Night (Rams at 49ers)

Week 10 wraps up with an NFC West matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Despite being on the road, the Rams come in as slight favorites. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an “MVP” roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5-times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial.
NFL

2021 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from 49ers' win over Rams on Monday night

San Francisco decided to reverse its course of homefield failure with some old-fashion pad cracking. From the first snap to the last, the 49ers played with more aggression and a greater sense of urgency, seizing the opportunity to make a statement on a national stage just eight days after a Colt McCoy-led team dominated them on their own turf. San Francisco ended its home-game drought with emphasis, flying around the field, delivering the blows on an every-down basis, and making sure to win at the point of attack on both sides of the ball. The strongest response the Rams mounted was from veteran Andrew Whitworth, who didn't like that his team was being pushed around and ended up drawing a penalty. These 49ers looked nothing like the squad that lost at home to an injury-riddled Cardinals team last week. They need to be this team from here on out.
