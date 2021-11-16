Rams Vs. 49ers Week 10 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

The end of the week was a roller coaster ride for the Rams. First, there was the excitement of agreeing to a deal with Odell Beckham Jr. Unfortunately, second, they suffered a major loss with Robert Woods suffering a season-ending knee injury on Saturday. As a result, there is intrigue and uncertainty about how things will shake out among the tertiary passing-game options. Conversely, the host 49ers have their full complement of top receiving weapons at their disposal for the second week in a row. Interestingly, the lack of data with all three of San Francisco’s top pass-catchers sharing the field since last year creates intrigue and uncertainty in its own right. Thus, I think you’ll see roster percentages more widely spread than usual on a single-game slate.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO