For the first half of Erin Morgenstern’s “The Night Circus,” I was thoroughly confused. I was enjoying reading the novel, but I couldn’t seem to fully grasp how each chapter connected to the next. The book details the paths of three different individuals and before their paths intersect about halfway through the book, it can be confusing to keep track of all of the different personalities involved.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO