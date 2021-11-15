ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Grocery List Poems” Sophomore Poetry Book: Reviewed

By Kristine Kearns
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom “Branches” to “Grocery List Poems,” the ethereal work of Rhiannon McGavin continues to bloom in her sophomore poetry book. Rhiannon McGavin, former Los Angeles Youth Poet Laureate, began her career in publication in 2017 with her poem “Things that could Happen to a Girl wearing Jeans,” published in Teen Vogue....

