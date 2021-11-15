ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

“Us” Movie Review

By Haley Master
Quad
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“One of the central themes in ‘Us’ is that we can do a good job collectively of ignoring the ramifications of privilege.” This is a quote by director and writer Jordan Peele, who wrote the horror movie “Us.” It is a movie about a woman named Addy Wilson and her family,...

wcuquad.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrcbtv.com

US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

10. American Psycho (Uncut Version) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Movie Review: “DEATH CAST” and the Slasher Made Real

Take the slasher formula, but make it real. It’s a premise that’s been toyed with since the sub genre’s birth, but the film DEATH CAST fully explores the concept. Playing out like found footage, writer/director Bobby Marinelli’s genre-busting film is an intriguing exploration of a genre so typified, we’ve begun to take it for granted. Six young actors sign on for a mysterious experimental film, hoping to catch their big breaks in a The Blair Witch Project style hit. But as they begin the immersive filming, they quickly learn that by signing on to the project, they’ve inadvertently signed their death warrants. The killer stalking them is no stuntman. His knives, arrows, and cameras are as real as their inevitable deaths will be.
MOVIES
unothegateway.com

‘The French Dispatch’ Review: A movie for readers and writers

Before college, I had basically zero journalism experience. Going into this major, I’ve been asked time and time again, “Why do you want to be a journalist? and I haven’t had an answer that satisfied anybody until very recently. I had a similar reaction to this film as I did my favorite movie ever, “School of Rock,” where I found that, above all else, I wanted to be doing what the people in the movie were depicted as doing. I can’t say that I’m a good enough musician to make a living with it, and journalism as a career seemed intriguing at the very least. This film has struck a chord with me that I haven’t felt in a very long time, and I can say that it’s for the very best.
MOVIES
ABC 4

Watch your movie reviews on Screen Chatter

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A story of social survival that’s giving viewers a different perspective on race. Film Critic Tony Toscano joins Good Morning Utah and has your morning movie reviews. For more information click here.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Peele
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Eternals - Review

Chloé Zhao’s Songs My Brothers Taught Me, The Rider and Nomadland are some of the finest movies of the last few years – her visionary masterpieces that would eventually lead to an Oscar-win are nothing short of peerless, and whilst to see her turn to Marvel was an outside-the-box choice from both producer and director given her independent creative freedom that came with her arthouse sensibilities – the battle of machine line versus gifted auteur has been a battle often won out by the production line machine as of late, there was the potential for something truly unique and different in a crowded field.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Cry Macho - Review

Clint Eastwood has been making ‘his last film’ for a good several years now, it seems. The always prolific, experienced warhorse has been well-travelled ever since the days of Unforgiven, the peak of his career, a deconstruction of the western genre with a revisionist bent. He has never played the traditional hero – but that’s part of what makes Cry Macho, his latest feature, so special – it’s his kindest work yet, and he’s mellowed into a more well-meaning force of nature – what starts as a typical set-up for a standard American thriller paves way into a sombre, quieter affair – Eastwood’s Mike Milo is sent on behalf of an old rancher buddy into Mexico to reclaim the ranchers’ son from his estranged mother, who is rumoured to be abusive. Mike has a past – he’s world-weary and experienced in all manners of things from sign-language to looking after animals, and having spent time as a cowboy – he knows that the life isn’t all its cracked up to be.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Lindsay Thomas Robinson’s ‘Central Dental’ Is A Scathing Commentary on the US Heathcare System – Movie Review

Ah, the dentist. As far as medical professionals go, this is the one that many people fear the most. But the fear is more that just the physical pain of having a tooth fixed… it also comes when you get presented with a massive bill. In America, if you have money or great insurance, you get the privilege of keeping your own teeth. If not, well… In director Lindsay Thomas Robinson’s (How to Learn Anything) new short film, Central Dental, these themes are brilliantly explored.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beneath Us#The Hands Across America
thewindhameagle.com

Movie Review: ‘Here Today’ a nice story of friendship

Rated PG-13 This movie is what I would consider a hidden gem. It hit harder than I was expecting. It’s both funny, but also emotional and heartbreaking. When comedy writer Charlie Burnz is diagnosed with a form of dementia, he wants to get his thoughts about his late wife on paper while he still can. When he meets Emma, they form a friendship which becomes important to both of them.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time’ Review: A Portrait of the Fabled Writer Who Turned Darkness Into Play

“Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time” is two documentaries in one. It’s a film about the life and work of Kurt Vonnegut, and on that score it covers most of the bases and captures what it was that made Vonnegut the quintessential pop-philosopher novelist of his era — the quips and catchphrases and sci-fi curlicues, the whimsically upbeat cynicism of his chain-smoking Mark-Twain-of-the-counterculture image, the way that, in “Slaughterhouse-Five” (1969), he took his experiences as a witness to the bombing of Dresden in World War II and turned them into a mythology of war that caught the despair and bitter insanity...
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning of "Real Concern"

With COVID-19 cases rising and officials alarmed by the recent surge in places like Minnesota, virus expert Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, warned this pandemic won't be over anytime soon, on MPR News. So how can you stay safe? Read on for 7 essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Complex

The Most Disturbing Movies of All Time

Mainstream comedies and dramas are great. In an increasingly complicated world, cinema as a form of escapism is a valid move, and transporting an audience to a different world to make them laugh or cry is a noble endeavor in 2018. Plus, the people who claim to not enjoy being entertained by Marvel’s huge blockbusters like Black Panther or Avengers: Infinity War are liars. But cinema is an all-encompassing monster, full of strange nooks and deep crevices filled with the most disturbing movies you could think of.
MOVIES
NME

Carole Baskin responds to claims that Homeland Security have found her ex-husband “alive and well”

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has commented on claims that Homeland Security have found her ex-husband Don Lewis “alive and well” and living in Costa Rica. Lewis went missing six years after the couple married in 1991 and he was legally declared dead in 2002. Rumours raised in the first season of the Netflix docu-series have suggested Baskin was involved in Lewis’ disappearance, which she has publicly denied.
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy