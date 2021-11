The Boston Red Sox organization is in mourning on Monday after it was announced that 2007 World Series champion Julio Lugo suddenly passed away at 45 due to a heart attack. ESPN writer Enrique Rojas was informed by Lugo’s family of the awful news. The former Red Sox shortstop was just about to turn 46 on Tuesday as well. Lugo was huge for Boston in their run to the Fall Classic in 07′ after signing a four-year deal worth $36 million. While he only hit .237, Lugo swiped 33 bags and proved to be an impact bat in the postseason that year, hitting .295. He also slashed .385 in the World Series. He was traded the St. Louis Cardinals in 2009.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO